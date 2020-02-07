ZTE Axon 10s Pro is official with Snapdragon 865, LPDDR5 RAM & 5G

ZTE has officially made the Axon 10s Pro flagship. The company has listed the phone on its official website, with the design and specifications.

The truth is that we were expecting a press conference for the device’s announcement, but there it goes. ZTE confirmed earlier this year that this phone comes with the Snapdragon 865.

The company has kept its promise, because that processor is on the inside. The phone also supports 5G connectivity, in case you were wondering.

The ZTE Axon 10s Pro contains a small notch, LPDDR5 RAM & a battery of 4000 mAh

This smartphone is made of metal and glass and has very thin edges. The lower ring is only one hair thicker than the rest. The phone has a very small, dew-drop notch at the top of the display.

You will notice that the display is curved and that all physical keys are on the right. The on / off button is not only colored red, but also has a specific pattern, so you can feel it easily.

This handset has three cameras at the back, two of which are part of the same module and protrude at the back. The Axon 10s Pro contains an in-display fingerprint scanner, an optical one.

The phone has a 6.47-inch fullHD + (2340 x 1080) AMOLED screen and 6 GB / 8 GB RAM. These two RAM options come with 128 GB and 256 GB storage respectively.

ZTE actually uses the LPDDR5 RAM, the newest that the industry has to offer. In addition, UFS 3.0 flash storage is also included. In addition, ZTE also uses RAM-Booster and FS-Booster to improve read / write performance of both RAM and the file system.

A 4,000 mAh battery is also included in the package. With the phone you can also benefit from Quick Charge 4+ fast charging, including USB Power Delivery. Wireless charging is not mentioned on the website.

Three reversing cameras are included, along with two speakers

A 48-megapixel main camera (f / 1.7 aperture) sits at the rear, along with a 20-megapixel (125 degrees, wide-angle), and 8-megapixel (telephoto, f / 2.4 aperture) cameras.

Dual speakers are included in this phone along with Bluetooth 5.0. The phone supports face scanning via the front camera, while Android 10 is pre-installed with MiFavor 10 UI.

The phone measures 159.2 x 73.4 x 7.9 mm. We still do not know when this phone will become available. It will be on sale in China soon, but ZTE has not announced when, nor has the company shared its price tag. This phone is almost certainly also sent to other markets.