Zonzi appointed GBV ambassador

After conquering the world stage at the Miss Universe Pageant, the South African Zozibini Tunzi has finally returned home and was greeted by her enthusiastic, revered fans.

Despite her tremendous success in recent months, her work is far from over as it has become known that President Cyril Ramaphosa has chosen 26-year-old Tunzi as ambassador for gender-based violence (GBV) on the African continent.

Deputy Minister of Art and Culture, Nocawe Mafu, announced the news during Tunzi’s upcoming celebrations at a stadium in Mthatha on the Eastern Cape.

Ramaphosa is currently chairing the African Union.

Strengthen young people

“There is a problem with GBV in Africa that affects the continent,” she said. Ramaphosa said he could address the problem because he had “an ambassador to South Africa named Zonzibini Tunzi”.

“She was able to answer a question: who am I?” If you answered this question, you can do a great job as a young person. “

Upon returning home, Tunzi said it was time to put words into action.

“I am so thankful and happy to have gone out into the world and to tell the story of South African women and children. Speaking of empowering young women and boys. I hope now that I can put my words into action. I’m really looking forward to working in South Africa, ”she said.

Who would have thought that?

Mafu made a worthy faux pas when quoting the late great Maya Angelou and saying that “he is a very successful poet”.

“Some of you may know him, others may not know him,” she said.

Apart from a small mistake, the sharpness of her poem “A brave and surprising truth” was still obvious.

“This poem talks about how good and impossible things can come from places you wouldn’t expect to come,” she said.

“Nobody in a million years would have thought you would be Miss Universe from Esidwadweni in Tsolo.”

GBV fight “only at the beginning”

Tunzi’s advocacy for gender equality and the fight against GBV began in December 2019 when she was crowned Miss Universe.

At the time, she said it was time to “dim” the light of women striving for positions of power in all areas of society.

“The most important thing we should teach young girls today is leadership. It is something that young girls and women have been missing for a long time, not because we do not want to (lead), but because society has designated women as such, ”she said.

