Zonke joins the celebrities who sponsor student fees with random friendliness

Award-winning singer and songwriter Zonke Dikana received praise for her accidental act of kindness towards a student who had given up her dream of returning to university.

“O jewa ke tight”

Bubu Sithole tweeted about the popular thread “O jewa ke eng”, which loosely translated means: “What bothers you?”

She then announced that she was packing her bags and preparing to go home because she could not afford to work out the R17,000 required to register for the new academic year.

In total, Sithole owed outstanding fees of R 30,000 and, as required by universities, could only complete her studies when she had paid half of the debt.

I am just packing my bags and going home because I still have fees and cannot register. I owe R29k and they want me to temporarily sign in with 17k. I was rejected by nsfas twice in a row, even after I sent my mother’s death certificate and my father’s handicap documents https://t.co/X2WACF0GII

– Bubu Sithole (@Bubus_s) February 6, 2020

Zonke Dikana comes to the rescue of the student

“Went to the MEC for Free State Education and they said they can’t help me because I am from Johannesburg. I applied for a Fundi Eduloan that was rejected. I will send a call to NSFAS again this year. My heart hurts so much, I just wanted to go to school, that’s all.

“Called my grandma and she just said,” It’s okay, come home. You will try again next year, ”Sithole wrote.

She added that she was ready to “try everything” and appealed to her to help find a job. Luckily for Sithole, Dikana saw her tweet and immediately offered to help her stay at the university.

@ZonkeMusic paid my fees, boys😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

– Bubu Sithole (@Bubus_s) February 8, 2020

After Dikana confirmed that she had paid the full amount for her tuition, Sithole sent a thank you letter.

Celebrities help needy students

“Thank you for all retweets, prayers and words from encouraging friends. I will never forget that day in my life. Ngyabonga sis @ZonkeMusic Kwande lapho uthatha khona. Thank you for believing that I deserve this opportunity. My eyes lick, but I’m happy, ”Sithole later tweeted.

Dikana joins a list of celebrities who have contributed to the curriculum of those in need of funding. Rapper AKA donated R100,000 in cash to Wits University in 2019 after being affected by the # FeesMustFall movement.

Through her Lighthouse Foundation, actress Nomzamo Mbatha, in partnership with Hollywood Bets, raised R540,000 to send a select group of students to the university.

“I am so grateful that I am able to change people’s lives as it was when I was in a company when I was an 18 year old girl who was full of potential but had nowhere to go. It was the first of many. I know that this fund will grow in the millions in order to be as broad and wide as possible, ”said Mbatha.

Bonang Matheba’s scholarship fund was founded in 2017 and presents 10 women with a scholarship at Boston College. Matheba plans to bring 300 girls to university by 2021.