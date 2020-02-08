Zinnbauer still has to choose Mhango replacement

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has admitted that he hasn’t decided who will start Gabadinho Mhango before the Nedbank Cup round 32 clash with Bidvest Wits on Sunday.

The Malaysian international is the league’s top scorer with four goals, but cannot play against his former team.

Zinnbauer sweats about selections

This is after collecting his fourth yellow card of the season, which resulted in an automatic 1-match lock.

The German must choose a replacement that will hopefully continue where Mhango left off in terms of scoring.

“We know that Gabba (Mhango) is a big player for us at the moment, but we have other players in the second row,” said Zinnbauer to the media.

“Now is the chance for the players who have been waiting for the opportunity to take it over.”

Josef Zinnbauer

He added;

“We work very hard with the strikers during our training sessions and I hope that we have a good hand in choosing the player who will replace Gabba.

“I hope that I can make a good decision by choosing the player who scores the goal.”

Josef Zinnbauer

Who could get involved with Orlando Pirates?

Pirates are not shot at by riches in the strike department, with at least four specialized strikers in their ranks.

The player who scored the second most common goals for the Soweto Giants is another newcomer to Tshegofatso Mabasa who used them fairly regularly before being taken over by Mhango in the pecking order.

The former front man of Bloem Celtic has scored six goals in 14 appearances, but his involvement in the team has waned in the past few weeks.

It could be used again, but has a bit of competition, with Augustine Mulenga and Justin Shonga also competing for a place.

The Zambian duo have only scored one goal this season, but had limited chances at the center of the pirate attack.

An outsider when it comes to Sunday’s start is Zakhele Lepasa, who was a hero in the last edition of the Nedbank Cup – but in different colors.

The 23-year-old was on loan from reigning champions TS Galaxy when he scored four goals in the tournament – including his famous goal in the final.

Pirates and Wits will start on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. (SAST).