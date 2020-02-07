Zinnbauer sheds light on the influence of fans on Orlando Pirates’ tactics

Orlando Pirates fans may have contributed more than encouraging voices, according to coach Josef Zinnbauer’s comments.

The German, whom most Buccaneer believers have never known, has proven to be an instant hit at Orlando Stadium.

The loyal pirates of Orlando may have contributed to the club’s success

This is due to a sharp turn in the results, with the Soweto Giants unbeaten in their last eight games, seven of them under his direction.

Zinnbauer says he has had time to lend an ear to the followers since his arrival.

“I always talk to the fans and they tell me a lot about the club’s tactics and what we have to do to win, and I listen and understand,” said Zinnbauer to the media.

“We have fun before, during and after training. We win and the players dance and put videos on social media. If we lose, maybe we shouldn’t put them on social media, but we’re fine right now and we’re having fun.

“My approach is to play one-to-one with the players after training, and that helps them improve.”

How Zinnbauer led the resurgence of the pirates

Orlando Pirates has won seven of the eight games they have played since Josef Zinnbauer took office in late 2019.

The only flaw in the Buccaneers’ record was the 1-1 draw at Bloemfontein Celtic, where they were late in stalemate.

Since then, they have managed to get a considerable lead at half-time, and only one of their twelve goals was scored in 2020.

In their impressive run, the pirates also defeated defending champion Mamelodi Sundowns, whom they defeated 1-0 at Orlando Stadium in January.

Their last win was another close one, leading them 2-0 to Chippa United before nervously finishing after the hosts halved the lead.

Zinnbauer’s men are currently in second place in the league, but are now focusing on cup campaigns where they host Bidvest Wits on Saturday in the round of 16 of the Nedbank Cup.

Kick-off is at 3:30 p.m. (SAST).