Zinnbauer scratches his head as he exits to the Orlando Pirates’ Cup

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer was unable to explain the team’s exit to Bidvest Wits on Sunday’s penalty shootout.

Zinnbauer said he was not happy when his team lost an extra-time lead and were kicked out of the cup on penalties.

Orlando Pirates let the game slip away

The German coach acknowledged his troops for returning 2-0 at half-time to even out the match and force extra time. However, he could not understand why the team could not win after a 3-2 lead.

“Yes, I am not happy, we are not in the cup now, we have a great chance, a compliment to the team that comes back against Wits. It is not a small team, it is a large team and when you come back we are conceding two goals and then you come back and then you take the lead, normally you have to win, ”said Zinnbauer after the game to SuperSport TV.

“But it’s the same thing I’ve said in the past six weeks, we need time to work, the mood is good, we fight, top game for the fans, we opened the game, but normally you can’t lose this game , “

Zinnbauer thanked the crowd for the support and hoped that the team would not repeat their cup mistakes in their next home game, the sold-out Soweto Derby. The Orlando Pirates encounter Kaizer Chiefs at Orlando Stadium on February 29, and their tickets have been sold out last week.

“Thanks for the support, that was great, we have an away game now and then we come back and then we have a great game and then I hope the fans come but I think it’s Kaizer Chiefs, it’s sold out and I hope we make it in the league these are not the same mistakes we made today, ”he continued.

“But I think we will have a new option, other players will come back and then we hope it will make us better.”

Hunt says the Confed Cup experience helped his team

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt says his team can deal with anything after the stress of the Caf Confederations Cup, including extra time and a loss to Orlando Pirates against ten men.

“There is so much I can say, but I would rather stay away from it. I think CAF makes you strong, it makes you mentally strong and all the diversity that we had in CAF. You can’t believe what we had in CAF, we came here and you know that’s why we’re fighting away, ”Hunt told SuperSport TV.

“We are mentally and physically strong, except for ten [men]. We always looked like we could have a chance. Yes, they ended up having chances, but we had the best chances of the game, real 100 percent chances across the entire course of the game.

“[Deon] Hotto in the first five minutes of the game, I mean, he just has to get it in, we hit the post and obviously we had a few others. Fantastic spirit, we have fantastic spirit, we may not have the best one, but we always have a good spirit and that’s the most important thing, ”he continued.

“And I say it again what we went through in CAF. No one can go through what we went through. I knew we could endure that.”

The round of 16 of the Nedbank Cup will take place on Monday, February 10th.