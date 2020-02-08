Zavier Simpson Suspension Issue Stains controversy

Zavier Simpson’s suspension problem caused controversy over the Michigan program last week.

Simpson was suspended earlier this week for unknown reasons. On Friday the cause was finally revealed to the media.

Many originally speculated that this was because Simpson had crashed a Toyota RAV4 owned by Chrislan Manuel, the wife of athletic director Warde Manual.

Simpson reportedly drove around Ann Arbor, Michigan, a few weekends ago at 3 o’clock.

This week head coach Juwan Howard in Michigan revealed that the real reason for the suspension was the curfew by Simpson.

“That right there was something that he is aware of, like all his other teammates,” Howard said.

“Being outside at that time of the evening is not acceptable. We all have the kind of rules that we must follow. That was something I was not happy with at all.

“I thought it was important that no matter who you are – if you are my best player or the 15th player – there are rules that you must respect.”

At the moment it is still unclear what Simpson was doing exactly at that time.

Related: Super Bowl Streaker Kelly Kay makes serious accusation

Michigan starters vs. Michigan State: Simpson, Brooks, Wagner, Livers and Teske.

Livers come back after missing the last three games with an injury to the lower body.

– James Hawkins (@jamesbhawkins) 8 February 2020

The police allegedly discovered the car after it was rammed against a street sign post on January 26 at 3 o’clock in the morning.

The vehicle was found without a driver behind the wheel, but Simpson and a few others were near the scene of the accident.

Speaking to the police about what was happening, Simpson reportedly said he had walked home when he saw a friend’s car crash, so he paused to see what happened.

Simpson insisted that the vehicle belonged to Evan Manuel, student manager of Michigan and son of Warde Manuel.

Related: Panthers open up about Cam Newton’s future

Moreover, Simpson reportedly also gave the police a false name.

Although Simpson allegedly staggered around a bit because he could not be identified as the driver of the vehicle, he did not get a test with a breathalyzer.

“We didn’t see him behind the wheel,” the police said in a statement.

“He didn’t admit that he was behind the wheel that night. We had no independent witnesses who said he was behind the wheel, “the statement continued.

Related: Tom Brady ends with chargers, titans or Bucs?

“Until we can determine who was driving the vehicle, we will not do Breathalyzers. We must have a legal reason to do that.”

Even the police could identify Simpson as the driver and whose car it actually was.

When Simpson was confronted with the new facts, he acknowledged that he was behind the wheel and said that he had lost control of the car after hitting a piece of ice.

One day after the crash, on January 27, Howard Simpson suspended due to a “violation of team policy.” However, no further details were then offered.

Now we know what really happened.

Michigan is currently 13-9 in the season and 4-7 in the Big Ten.

Related: John Calipari gives an official answer to Knicks