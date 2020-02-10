Zara Noor Abbas, Ehd e Wafa actress, disappointed with PISA Awards

Pakistani actress Zara Noor Abbas shared her thoughts on the Pakistan International Screen Awards (PISA) 2020, which took place in Dubai on Friday. She was disappointed with the preference at the award ceremony.

The 29-year-old actor went to Instagram and posted a photo of a cup of coffee and wrote, “A cup of coffee and a few thoughts. First of all, congratulations to everyone who won an award last night and enjoyed a show with their fans in Dubai last night.

“And I sincerely apologize to all of you who weren’t there last night and felt disappointed and disrespectful because your names were used and your commitments were not being met,” she said.

The Ehd-e-Wafa actress added: “Artists around the world are extremely sensitive people like me and focus on everything. They love to be loved and to entertain people with their art and craft. However, I would like to ask you, as a fellow actor, to have more pity on one another and to support each other in what we all do for the love of our country and our art. ”

She went on to say, “Everyone who traveled here had no idea who would or would not be here at some point. We all will always stand together as good brotherhood in good, bad and ugly. Awards ceremonies and such gatherings are a celebration of art and our industry as a whole. ”

It is true that the entertainment industry around the world is facing nepotism and bias. Nevertheless, it is a very difficult task for artists to leave their mark in an industry permanently, as this requires hard work and passion. Without these two, regardless of whether they belong to a family of stars, an artist would not reach the brand.

Zara Noor Abbas is one of the few artists who have made a name for themselves in the showbiz industry through hard work and enthusiasm. It was her passion and love for the work that led her to marry a person who would have no objection to her work in dramas and films. But it soon became clear to her that she had married everything for the wrong reason to fulfill her parents’ wishes and to advance her acting career.

She encountered many difficult times in her life such as divorce, her mother’s illness, etc., but never gave up her dream. With her stamina and hard work, she is one of the top performers in the Pakistani entertainment industry today. Her acting in one of the people’s most popular dramas, Ehd e Wafa, is currently highly praised by people across the country.

During the PISA award ceremony, she was disappointed with the wrong engagement. She used very gentle words for her criticism of nepotism at the award ceremonies, but still shows the dark side of such a preference.

“Let’s all respect that and also respect each other’s opinions. And hey, let’s stop comparing who was wearing what and how better they were wearing. Who showed skin and who showed personality. Let us greet all diversity and differences.” said the Khamoshi actress.

“I missed everyone who was in Pakistan and had a mismatch. But I also loved the actors who were there last night to support Pakistan. ”

Let’s just be more compassionate.

“I was told that I would also win an award, but before my category could be announced, an uninterrupted and unfortunate event happened. I want to thank all of my fans for voting for me. For choosing my fellow candidates and for wanting to see everyone out there who you love for their art and work. ”

“Everything said and done, Pakistan phir Pakistan hee hai.”

She also stressed holding the award ceremony in Pakistan.