Z Assistant Choose among other adjustments and features whether you want to come to Dragon Ball FighterZ Season 3

During the final of the Dragon Ball FighterZ world tour, a video was played in which Bandai Namco game maker Tomoko Hiroki spoke about upcoming updates that should be of interest to Dragon Ball FighterZ fans. Needless to say, the game’s meta is likely to see a drastic change in season three.

The most notable addition that was mentioned was the presence of a “Z Assist Select” function. As the name suggests, players can now choose one of three possible templates for their chosen fighters at the start of each game.

For example, it will be possible to choose Vegetas Crushing Knee Kick instead of his Ki Blast Rush for his Z-Assistant. You can also use Goku’s Flurry Kick or Dragon Storm instead of his Kamehameha.

Hiroki further explained that the Z-assist function was intended to better diversify the characters. The team apparently wants it so that the characters are not simply selected for their powerful Z-Assist. Hopefully, this should help players express their individuality more efficiently through their character selection.

“This way, you can develop new ways to combine combos and strategies, and give users a broader way to enjoy combat,” said Hiroki. “We will also do various combat adjustments, but our general goal is to create a situation where many different characters are used by different players.”

It was also mentioned that the balance team intended to implement something that “prevents one-sided games caused by powerful attacks and combinations”. Apparently there are also changes that will help players turn the tables, even if only one character is left.

Although we haven’t seen a mid-year patch for season two of Dragon Ball FighterZ, the team appears to be considering implementing another major update in the middle of the third year – assuming it is deemed necessary.

Finally, we also got a glimpse of the new user interface for the game’s character selection screen. The addition of new modes was also mentioned.

Source: GamersPrey.