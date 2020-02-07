YouTube had sales of $ 15 billion last year – Article 13 can certainly afford that

YouTube’s parent company has just released details of its financial performance for 2019. We haven’t got the full breakdown of corporate earnings, but the high earnings suggest that the platform is in bad shape. It actually looks like the platform is doing so well. One has to ask why the potential financial impact of the EU Copyright Directive is at stake.

Would you like to learn more about the Copyright Policy? Here’s a quick explanation (feel free to move on to the next section if you’re already familiar with the situation):

What is the Copyright Policy?

The new copyright directive was drawn up by the European Parliament to prevent media platforms and online aggregators from making money from the work of others. It doesn’t actually create anything new in terms of individual rights, but it tries to ensure that copyright is better protected for artists.

The directive contains a particularly controversial section (formerly Article 13 – and now Article 17) that describes plans to transfer liability for copyright infringement to online platforms.

How controversial is it to hold these companies responsible for what they publish? Well, some people think it will hurt smaller businesses and individual creatives.

The policy includes a disclaimer stating that smaller companies that were founded less than three years ago with sales of less than EUR 10 million are subject to far fewer obligations, although the specifics of this policy have not yet been clarified.

According to the new rules, smaller platforms will probably have to pay off a little more. However, you can argue (as I regularly do after a few pints) that all companies should pay their fair share when using an individual’s work, since artists actually don’t provide free sources of content for you that you do or bad use.

However, to reject everything European, the UK has decided not to implement the new online copyright law. This was confirmed by a British minister in late January. However, it is not yet clear what the impact on the Internet will be if all EU countries decide to enforce the rules.

The horrible filter plan from YouTube

Now for the main topic: Many people have complained that the new directive could affect the income of creative people, such as popular YouTube vloggers. Although the policy stipulates that copyrighted material may be used in clips for review and parody purposes, authors are still concerned that the consequences of the new rules could go a little deeper.

This is due to the fact that YouTube has decided that the only way to get the responsibility for copyright law under control is to create a penalty filter. As a precaution, this filter would be faulty and would remove any content that its users identified as violations.

Of course, this could have a negative impact on the individual creators, since the labeling and removal of content would be considerably simplified, even if this content complies with the legal requirements. Cue people trying to knock down rival vloggers or bad eggs online hold on to people to acquit themselves of the threat of labeling content.

The thing is, no one is getting YouTube to create this potentially terrible filter. Declarations by the European Parliament have confirmed that the directive “does not specify or list which tools, human resources or infrastructure may be required to prevent unpaid material from appearing on the website”.

Nevertheless, YouTube seems determined to continue with the option of a penalty filter. This is a strange, uninspired behavior of a company with enormous resources – which has now been confirmed by the latest financial reports.

Weirder, YouTube and the parent company Google are both excellent at filtering your private data and creating targeted ads for you. Oddly enough, they cannot expand this excellent filtering performance on copyright issues – if the filter loses pocket money instead of generating more revenue.

It is almost as if there is an (extremely lucrative) reason for the company not to disrupt the current status quo.

We contacted the company to ask if they were willing to use a different method of monitoring content and how to deal with new costs associated with the policy.

