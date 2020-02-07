Young Thug & Lil Keed kiss each other, the video went viral

The rapper had a kiss between Young Thug and Lil Keed, which seemed odd as the video went viral.

There are a lot of things going on in blood groups that other bloods couldn’t understand. Like any other fraternity, blood has special obstructions and gang signs that are not only difficult to achieve but can sometimes be difficult to grasp. A recent video on the viral internet shows Young Thug and Lil Keed with one special greeting in hand. This has led fans to question the nature of this particular greeting, called “gangsta melting.”

Tuger and Lil Kidd made quick and vague hand gestures before closing in on a brief “newsletter” that had a twist. Kade kissed Young Thug at the base of the neck for the grand finale.

The video has mixed reviews with some fans saying it is weird or weird, while others justify it being done by Italians and French. “You’re all right, but the bosses are doing it and nobody is saying it,” the fan wrote on Instagram. Another fan says that “only those who do not travel do not understand the diversity of customs in the world … so congratulate each other on the family.”

Some fans claim that the two rappers are like family and that’s nothing out of the ordinary, but there was at least one fan who thought this was good for the family or not. “You don’t have to kiss homies?”, Wrote the crowd, attracting a number of likes and feedback.

What do you think about the culture of kissing during gangster handbags? Watch the video for yourself.