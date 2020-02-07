You can test Stadia for free in the next few months

Google Stadia has had mixed reviews since launch. One or two teething problems meant that some players didn’t want to pay out their hard-earned money to try out the platform. According to Google, however, you will soon be able to do this for free.

Phil Harrison, Vice President of Google, told Protocol: “The big strategic difference is that you can experience Stadia for free in the next few months. You don’t have to leave a box in your home, just click and play great games straight from our data center. “

Why is Google investing so much in games? The simplest explanation is that the industry is bigger than ever. Gaming is no longer a marginal technology, but a commercial giant that makes far more money than the film industry.

Harrison said: “For many years the game industry has been overshadowed by music and films and has always tried to justify itself as a form of mainstream media and entertainment. Games are now by far the largest entertainment medium on the planet’s perspective, making global scale and size attractive to large technology companies to make their products and services accessible to more people. “

When our team contacted Stadia, the gaming platform was given a three and a half star rating. The general consensus seems to be that streaming games are really the future, but for now, the native hardware of traditional consoles can outperform any streaming platform. How long will it stay that way? That’s the big question.

Our reviewer Ryan Jones said: “Google Stadia is promising and could be a great option for those who want to play without spending a fortune on a console, provided Google develops the service – and who knows. But with many missing features at launch, it’s still a long way to go to be a serious challenge for PlayStation and Xbox. “

George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after receiving an MA in Journalism from the University of Sheffield.

