You can get the Nintendo Switch Lite for the Black Friday price here

With this £ 20 saving for the Nintendo Switch Lite, you’ll be up and running in no time – perfect if you weren’t there for the Black Friday sale last year.

The Nintendo Switch Lite, the most dreamy portable game console, wasn’t long gone in the wild, but there were still a few tempting offers during Black Friday.

Fortunately, with this AO offer, you can benefit from the Black Friday price of £ 179 if you failed to do so. Starting at GBP 199, you can get a console in yellow, turquoise or gray at a discounted price (although turquoise is the only way, if we’re honest).

The Nintendo Switch Lite is Nintendo’s exclusive and affordable answer to its original hybrid console, the Nintendo Switch. For those who don’t see the excitement of docking their console and blowing up on the TV – or using the somewhat precarious table mode – the Switch Lite is ideal for plunging into a shipload of fantastic games, including Mario Odyssey, The Legends of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The Nintendo Switch Lite is compact and has a much smaller form factor. It offers a 5.5-inch display with resolutions up to 720p, just like the original switch when you play in handheld mode. If you consider that buyers do not have to worry about connecting to the TV, the 1080p potential of docking will not be neglected here either. The graphics of this smaller iteration of Nintendo’s Switch console generation are still displayed so vividly.

Multiplayer games are not entirely lost either, although everyone you want to play with must have their own console to get involved. Local play lets you connect with nearby friends while online games are also available.

The Nintendo Switch Lite promises a battery life of 4 to 7 hours. As always, this depends on the type of game played, the power required and the brightness settings.

A stunning little device that will also get those of us who already own a switch console into the new colorful and compact console. It’s worth saving on this saving, considering that a bottleneck is expected for Nintendo Switch consoles on the horizon.

Follow us at TrustedDeals UK for more interesting offers

We may earn commission when you click on a deal and buy an item. For this reason, we want to make sure that you are well informed and satisfied with your purchase so that you can continue to rely on us when it comes to buying advice.

Commercial content writer

Alice holds a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016 and has written codes for the teen pop culture site Maximum Pop and My Favorite Voucher. With a knack for …

Unlike other websites, we thoroughly review all of the information we recommend and use industry-standard tests to evaluate the products. We will always tell you what we find. We can receive a commission if you buy through our price links.

Let us know what you think – send an email to the publisher