“You bombed a lot” – Raw Story

President Donald Trump boasted Saturday evening about the reception that his State of the Union address received.

“Thanks to everyone for all the good reviews I received about my State of the Union speech,” Trump said. “It was a huge honor for me to have presented it to you and the citizens of our very strong and beautiful country!”

The commander-in-chief was quickly mocked for bragging, here are some of what people said:

The only thing anyone will ever remember about that speech is Nancy Pelosi who is tearing it to pieces. pic.twitter.com/mu7lupKfpi

– Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) February 9, 2020

It was great if you are a drunk toddler

– Darryl Silver (@silveraa) February 9, 2020

Guy, you bombed a lot

– Monty’s Python (@ MontysPython1) February 9, 2020

Fact checkers have destroyed your speech. They were all lies and you know it.

– Tommy Campbell (@MrTommyCampbell) February 9, 2020

pic.twitter.com/cnOyuO9a0L

– melissa read (@MelJLees) 9 February 2020

My God, man, can you be more embarrassingly insecure and needy? Don’t you have shame? #Taste

– Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) 9 February 2020

Are you talking about the person you lied to 30 times, gave a racist a medal, forged events to turn the SOTU into a rip-off for the Elen Show?

I think this kind of makes it easier to understand how you can go out in public like this .. pic.twitter.com/csJwmI9do2

– PissedOffMinion – # ILeftTheGOP (@ juhndad0812) February 9, 2020

Sir, it is my solemn duty to inform you that your speech was terrible.

– L.D. Thill 🌵 (@RagingPachyderm) 9 February 2020

It was batshit

– NotoriousRBF (@NotoriousRBF) 9 February 2020

It was a speech full of lies https://t.co/3CuHrSnRwl

– Chris B (@ChrisBEsq) February 9, 2020

Many people say it was the lowest rated SOTU speech in history … congratulations!

– William LeGate 🧢 (@williamlegate) February 9, 2020

Acquitted is not harmless.

Acquitted is not justified.

Acquitted is not exempt.

Taken over is still being deposited.

– Calvin (@realcalvinn) February 9, 2020

Area man once again reveals what an incredibly uncertain narcissist he really is. #ShitShow https://t.co/ns0XL0krph

– Rep. Richard Dangler (@RDangler) February 9, 2020

It’s Saturday night and this crazy old man is in his colored robe and has no idea where his wife is, as he shouts at the TV and swallows his 4th cheeseburger and wonders if adderall can be mixed in ketchup. https://t.co/Ljco3bLfio

– Jon Maas (@jondmaas) February 9, 2020

Type in errors and corrections: (e-mail protected).