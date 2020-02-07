Xiaomi Mi May 10 launched On February 13, Promo Poster Leaks

According to a new piece of information, the Xiaomi Mi 10 can become official on February 13. This information actually comes from two sources. If it is true, it means that previous rumors were incorrect.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 can be released on February 13, not on February 11

Rumor has it that Xiaomi announced the Mi 10 flagship series on February 11, not on February 13. It would arrive on the same day as the Galaxy S20 series, but earlier in the day.

Well, if the information that has just been shared is correct, Xiaomi will announce his new phones two days later. A famous tipster, Xiaomishka, tweeted on February 13 as the launch date and Micron also showed a hint on that date.

For those of you who don’t know, Micron is one of Xiaomi’s RAM suppliers. The Xiaomi Mi 10 will be the first phone to use the company’s LPDDR5 RAM. However, Micron will not be the only supplier of Xiaomi, because Samsung will also participate.

Micron says the Mi 10 is the first phone to use its LPDDR5 module

Micron also confirmed February 13 in its Weibo message. The company did that in the same post where it confirmed that the Mi 10 will be the first phone to use its LPDDR5 RAM.

Micron did not simply say that the phone will be launched on that date, but a sort of discount coupon was mentioned with which you can pick up the phone on 13 February. That could indicate the launch date of the phone.

However, that is not all information. Xiaomishka also shared an official poster of the Xiaomi Mi 10. This poster confirms that the device supports 5G connectivity while revealing its design.

This design is not new, because the Mi 10 series leaked in the past, this is just a kind of confirmation. Based on this, the phone is, as expected, made of metal and glass.

As you can see, the display is curved and there is a camera opening in the upper left corner. However, please note that this poster shows both the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro.

The ‘Pro’ model has an extra camera on the back

The two phones probably look the same from the front, but not from the back. The Xiaomi Mi 10 has four cameras at the rear, while the Mi 10 Pro can do that up to five cameras.

The poster mentions the Snapdragon 865, 50x zoom and a 108-megapixel camera. So at least one of the two phones has a 108-megapixel camera on the back.

Both devices come with Android 10 out of the box, together with the MIUI 11 skin from Xiaomi. The two devices have OLED screens and are probably cheaper than other large flagships.