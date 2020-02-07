Xiaomi Mi 10 uses LPDDR5 RAM from Samsung and Micron

Xiaomi has just confirmed that the Mi 10 will contain LPDDR5 RAM from both Samsung and Micron, depending on the device.

This confirmation comes from the vice-president of the company, Lu Weibing. Dual-sourcing and multi-sourcing of components is a fairly normal practice in this company.

Xiaomi needs a lot of RAM for its devices, so if a party is unable to supply enough units, companies turn to someone else. That is usually the main reason, but not the only one.

Both Xiaomi Mi 10 flagships contain LPDDR5 RAM

Whatever the case, both the Xiaomi Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro contain LPDDR5 RAM, regardless of who it comes from. We think Xiaomi will also include UFS 3.0 storage in the coming flagships.

Now, to give you some more information about that RAM. Micron’s LPDDR5 RAM uses advanced packaging technology, which makes it 12 GB RAM on one die. Such RAM has transmission speeds of up to 6.4 Gbps.

What does that mean? Well, that means it’s almost twice as far as LPDDR4 RAM, and 20 percent faster than LPDDR4X that has been used for a while. It also offers a 50 percent improvement in data access speeds.

Power consumption is also something that is worth mentioning. The LPDDR5 module reduces power consumption by more than 20 percent compared to technology of the previous generation.

The CEO of Xiaomi claims that the Mi 10 is the first device to offer LPDDR5 RAM

Xiaomi’s CEO, Lei Jun, confirmed that the Xiaomi Mi 10 will be the first device with this new LPDDR5 module. Initially, the company intended to include such RAM only in the ‘Pro’ model, but given the boost it offers, it works on both Mi 10 flagships.

LPDDR5 RAM can improve performance in demanding AR apps. It can shorten the processing time for photos of 100 megapixels and also improve the video processing speed with high resolution.

8 GB and 12 GB RAM options will be available from Micron in the first half of this year. This makes us believe that the Mi 10 series will not offer more than 12 GB of RAM. A 16 GB RAM option may become available later this year.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro are expected to be made of metal and glass. The two phones have a camera opening in the top left corner, if the leaks are to be believed.

Both phones are powered by the Snapdragon 865, while the ‘Pro’ variant can offer more RAM and faster charging, among other things. These two phones are expected to become official during MWC 2020, or perhaps even earlier.