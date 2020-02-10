Xiaomi Mi 10 posters confirm 50x zoom, design and partial specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro have just turned up in new posters. Those posters happen to confirm the design of the Xiaomi Mi 10 series, along with some specifications.

These two posters clearly show the design of the Xiaomi Mi 10 & Mi 10 Pro

The first poster that you see under this section shows the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro. The two phones will look alike, but you can see that this is the Mi 10 Pro because of the arrangement of the rear camera.

The Mi 10 Pro has a number of extra camera qualities on the back. It contains two extra, small sensors on the back, and to be honest we don’t know what they are for. The two are aligned horizontally, although the phone’s cameras are generally vertically aligned.

With this poster you can see the curved screen of the phone and the camera opening. That hole is placed in the top left corner of the telephone display.

You can also see that the device has a normal earbud above the display and that the rear-facing cameras protrude slightly. The phone is made of metal and glass and is also curved at the back.

The Snapdragon 865 & 50x digital zoom is included

This poster also confirms that the Snapdragon 865 SoC will be recorded, while it also confirms 50x digital zoom for the device. Please note that this is a 5G version of the phone and may be the only version available. We will see.

The second poster, which you can view below, shows both phones. Now it seems that both devices will look similar, because Xiaomi has only used one image from the front.

This poster also confirms Snapdragon 865, suggesting that both phones will contain that chip. 50x digital zoom is also confirmed here, so both phones will offer it. This poster also suggests that 8K video recording will be recorded.

If you now look at the back of both devices, you will notice the difference in their camera settings. These two phones offer extremely similar camera settings, but not identical.

Both phones have a 108-megapixel camera on the back. Xiaomi uses the Samsung ISOCELL sensor on these two handsets.

You can also see that all physical buttons are on the right side of the two devices. It is also worth noting that the company has confirmed that both devices will contain LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 flash storage.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 series will be launched in China on February 13 during an online event. The worldwide launch for these two phones will take place on February 23 in Barcelona.