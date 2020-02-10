Xiaomi Mi 10 is launched on February 13 In China, February 23 Worldwide: official

Xiaomi has officially confirmed the launch dates for its new flagship smartphones. The Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will become official in China on February 13, while the company will launch global variants of the Mi 10 on February 23.

The company will initially announce its flagships during an online event. The company has announced this through its official Weibo page. Xiaomi decided to do this undoubtedly due to a recent Coronavirus outbreak.

Xiaomi usually launches its flagship smartphones at regular events in China, followed by global launches. Although the company will organize a regular press conference on February 23, it will not happen on February 13.

Xiaomi will launch the Mi 10 & Mi 10 Pro worldwide on February 23

Xiaomi launches the Mi 10 series on February 23 in Barcelona. That event only takes place one day before the Mobile World Congress (MWC) officially starts.

We already have a lot of information about the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. The company confirmed a while ago that the Mi 10 series is powered by the Snapdragon 865. The company also indirectly confirmed that we are getting both a normal and a “Pro” version of the device.

Together with this launch data, the company also confirmed that the Mi 10 series will be packed in UFS 3.0 flash storage. That confirmation came via a separate post on Weibo.

Before the weekend, Micron confirmed that the Mi 10 will be the first smartphone with its LPDDR5 module. Micron and Samsung also supply LPDDR5 hardware to Xiaomi for the Mi 10 smartphones.

The two phones will look quite similar in design

Based on the leaks, the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will look quite similar in design. Both are made of metal and glass and have really thin edges. Both contain a camera opening in the upper left corner.

You can expect that both devices also offer curved screens, and multiple cameras at the back. The Mi 10 Pro has one camera sensor more than the Mi 10 at the rear, while those cameras are aligned vertically.

Android 10 is pre-installed on both phones, along with the MIUI 10 UI from Xiaomi. Both phones pack a lot of RAM and are water and dust resistant. You can also expect wireless charging to be included.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is likely to pack more RAM than the normal model, and the same is likely to happen with storage. That handset also offers faster charging, if rumors are to be believed, 65 W wired charging, to be precise.

Both the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro are expected to be reasonably affordable compared to the competition. We are not sure how affordable they will be. Xiaomi will release more information during the launch event in a few days, so keep an eye on it.

