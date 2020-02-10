Xiaomi India Head wants more incentives to export smartphones

Xiaomi became the largest smartphone manufacturer in India in December

The company claims to have a 44% share of online sales

Corona virus outbreak has not affected his business

After the Chinese electronics and smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi became the largest smartphone manufacturer in December, it is now planning to expand exports from India to other parts of the world. The company is currently exporting smartphones to neighboring countries in India.

To add more countries to this list, Xiaomi India MD and global VP Manu Kumar Jain have agreed on two things that will make it easier to export smartphones made in India – globally uniform standards and higher government incentives.

In an interview with ET, Jain said: “We have already started exporting from India to neighboring countries. If everything goes well, we can think of exporting to other parts of the world. But it is a function of two things. One is standardization, the other is an incentive. So we have to carefully analyze when we export from India, how much benefit we have compared to what we achieve in other countries. “

Regarding the Indian government’s proposal to increase import duties on electronics, Jain said the company sources some or all of its smartphone components – such as camera modules and touchpad components – from India. Jain added that Xiaomi will ensure that more suppliers continue to be brought to India or that local suppliers are built.

In addition, Xiaomi emphasized that it has moved from its purely online approach to an omnichannel approach. According to Jain, Xiaomi has not launched any products exclusively for online sales in the past two and a half years. In addition, the company offers the same discounts for its products regardless of the point of sale.

“I understand human psychology, where people have concerns about other channels, and our team has discussed with each of the associations and trading partners. But we haven’t heard any concerns on their part, ”he added.

Jain also noted that Xiaomi had a 29% market share in 2019. He added: “We were 53% bigger than Vivo and 93% bigger than Samsung. And for the first time, we have become the largest phone brand. “

The general manager added that offline sales make up 50% of total Xiaomi sales. However, the company also ensures that its products are sold via its own online channel in addition to Flipkart and Amazon. In addition, Xiaomi has a 44% market share in online sales, Jain added.

When Jain talked about the effects of coronavirus on his business, he made it clear that Xiaomi was “a thousand times” more concerned with the safety of his employees. He also noted that the current lock in China had not affected the business as such due to the prepared inventory. However, the company is still assessing the long-term impact.

