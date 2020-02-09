Xiaomi How it works: The demolition of Mi Watch indicates that the repair of Apple Watch is cheaper

The Xiaomi Mi Watch is a convincing alternative to the Apple Watch Series 5 (read: cheaper). However, if this iFixit demolition is out of the question, this may not be the case quite the bargain you hope for.

The key finding is that seasoned tinkerers and do-it-yourselfers who advocate iFixit have given the Xiaomi Mi watch – which is likely to get a global release date every day – a fairly good 4/10 repair value, with key components like the battery mentioned relatively easy to remove.

On the other hand, iFixit states that it is practically impossible to remove the display without the outer case suffering from cosmetic damage – a big minus considering that smartwatches are almost as much, if not more, than theirs in terms of aesthetics Benefits to be sold.

In an earlier demolition, the Apple Watch Series 5 did even better and achieved a score of 6/10 with iFixit. In this investigation, iFixit found that both the screen and the battery can be easily replaced.

In contrast, the Xiaomi Mi Watch’s flex cable is “long enough to place our precision bit driver in the correct position to release a bracket and pull the plug out of the display.”

These findings can be academic unless you plan to repair a broken smartwatch yourself. However, if you use one of the two devices for repairs, repairing a Mi watch may take slightly longer than an Apple 5 Series watch due to the precision and expertise required, so you’ll have to pay more labor costs.

You should also be aware that iFixit should show you how to repair your own devices with cheap tools that you can pick up yourself – for example, they use an iMac opening wheel in their Mi Watch disassembly – so specialists may access tools that are more suitable for the repair of certain devices.

That said, careful / happy owners of smart watches may never have to hand in their devices for repair anyway, so only the more vulnerable buyers out there need to be careful.

The Xiaomi Mi Watch costs 1290 yen (~ £ 140) in its home country of China and is equipped with a 1.78-inch Super AMOLED screen, 1 GB RAM and 8 GB storage. Apple Watch Series 5 models start at £ 399 and come with slightly smaller 1.57-inch AMOLED displays. However, you get up to 32 GB of onboard storage space, not to mention watchOS, which comes with apps that encourage you to stay fit.

The Xiaomi Mi Watch stacks its own MIUI on Google’s WearOS, which can be good or bad. The Mi watch is the first smart watch from Xiaomi. As with all first editions of everything, we would expect there to be initial issues, but we have no way or certainty until we get ourselves one.

