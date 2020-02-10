XFL TV reviews for week 1 revealed

XFL TV ratings for week 1 were revealed this week.

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon recently brought the XFL back from a 20-year break.

Two decades ago, McMahon tried to put forward a credible NFL alternative and failed seriously.

He eventually lost the process by $ 30 million and the XFL was closed after just one season.

This time McMahon learns from his mistakes.

During the inaugural weekend of XFL 2.0, the product on the field was better, the personalities were more interesting, the resources shown were comparable to what the NFL regularly turns out.

So what kind of influence did that all have on the TV ratings for the opening weekend of the XFL?

Positive.

The @ xfl2020 on ESPN / ABC starts well! pic.twitter.com/ZjAzmTLmz9

– ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) 10 February 2020

On Saturday afternoon, the defenders of Washington D.C. took on the Seattle Dragons in Audi Field.

Former quarterback Ohio State Cardale Jones led the defenders to 31-19 victory and achieved a number of pretty impressive ratings in the process.

According to ABC there were on average 3.3 million viewers. That is significantly more than the 2.9 million that the Alliance of American Football drew in its first game.

The AAF naturally folded halfway through the first season.

The XFL is unlikely to suffer the same fate. With the broadcasting of deals with Fox, ESPN and ABC, and McMahon’s large bankroll to support it, the XFL will at least survive its first season.

From there, the future of the competition is a gamble for everyone.

Related: XFL Coach Jerry Glanville wears 2 headsets