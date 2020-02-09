XFL player vomits on field during game

An XFL player vomited on the field during the game on Saturday afternoon.

The XFL returned to prime time this weekend after an absence of two decades.

Almost 20 years after Vince McMahon spent $ 35 million on a credible alternative to the NFL, the WWE chairman and CEO brought it back.

It started pretty well on Saturday when the DC defenders took the Seattle Dragons before a busy crowd.

The most attention in the game was the result of the former Ohio state quarterback, Cardale Jones, who was perhaps the biggest name the XFL ran.

In the end, Jones delivered the big stage. The former Buckeye star led the defenders to a victory of 31-19, with the DC defense forcing three turnovers.

In the next game of the day, the Los Angeles Wildcats faced the Houston Roughcats.

Without a name like Jones to steal headlines, these two teams made highlights in a different way.

The most viral moment of the day came when a player on the field vomited during an extra point attempt.

Eventually the game went on without many bumps.

Currently, with half in the books, the Roughnecks lead the Wildcats 18-17.

