XFL Coach Jerry Glanville wears 2 headsets

XFL coach Jerry Glanville wore 2 headsets on the field on Sunday.

The former NFL head coach, the current Tampa Bay Vipers head coach, looked like he was taking his position as head of the Vipers extremely seriously.

Tampa Bay played its first outing in organizational history on Sunday when they went to MetLife Stadium to face the New York Guardians.

78-year-old Glanville quickly caught everyone’s attention for his unique choice of headwear.

Why did he wear two headsets? It is unclear.

Jerry Glanville wears … two headsets? pic.twitter.com/nODBJxdjoc

– Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) February 9, 2020

Glanville was the head coach of the Houston Oilers from 1985 to 1989 and then the Atlanta Falcons from 1990 to 1993.

Prior to the acquisition of the Vipers, Glanville coached in the Canadian Football League.

This weekend is the first for the XFL in almost two decades. In 2001, WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon lost $ 35 million in an attempt to offer a credible alternative to the NFL.

This time he seems to be doing much better.

Will the XFL version 2.0 be able to linger longer than the original version? Time will tell. But what is certain is that Glanville appears as one of the legitimate big stars of the competition.

