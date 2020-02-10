Xerox increases takeover bid for HP

Xerox Holdings Corp. raised the offer price for HP Inc. to $ 24 per share and increased the offer by $ 2 per share to take control of the PC manufacturer who previously refused to participate in takeover calls because the offer had announced that it would low.

Xerox announced on Monday that a takeover offer “on or around March 2” is planned, consisting of $ 18.40 in cash and 0.149 Xerox shares for each HP share. The offer is not subject to any conditions regarding financing or due diligence. According to Xerox, the offer represents a 41% premium over HP’s volume-weighted average 30-day retail price of $ 17.00.

The iconic but controversial printer manufacturer announced last month that it wanted to nominate 11 directors to replace the HP board to drive the merger.

HP shareholders “consistently state that they want the improved returns, growth prospects and world-class human capital that result from a combination of Xerox and HP,” said Xerox in the statement. The two hardware giants have collapsed into a world increasingly dominated by software, and Xerox has argued that the collaboration would revitalize both companies and release approximately $ 2 billion in synergies.

An HP representative was not immediately available for comment. HP’s New York share rose 4.5% to $ 22.71 on Monday at 9:31 a.m. They have fallen 1.3% in the past 12 months.

HP has said in the past that there are many ways it could go to add value that doesn’t depend on a combination with Xerox.

Activist shareholder Carl Icahn, who holds around 11% of the shares in Xerox and 4.3% of the shares in HP, has pushed ahead with the increase. The billionaire has significant influence over Xerox because it is the largest shareholder. He also played a role in the appointment of the CEO of Xerox, who was a former Icahn advisor and has relationships with members of the Board of Directors, including its Chairman, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Icahn Enterprises.

