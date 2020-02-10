Xbox Boss hopes VR will be “no problem”, no Series X support for now

Late last year, Phil Spencer, Microsoft’s Head of Xbox, caused a stir in the VR industry when he said that “nobody” was asking for Xbox VR support.

Spencer later made it clear that he liked VR, but it wasn’t the company’s main focus on the new console, now known as Xbox One Series X. Sufficient that Xbox VR support will one day be a breeze for the company.

Spencer also said this in the latest installment of the Gamertag Radio podcast. Shortly after the 26-minute mark passed, he reiterated that his previous comments were not meant to disregard VR, but to make it clear that Series X would not support them on day one.

“I know a lot of people who work on good VR titles – great VR titles – and I don’t try not to support them,” he clarified. “My most important point was that I wanted to make it clear to our customers what we are focusing on. So if someone has been waiting for us to launch a Series X VR headset, at launch or something, we won’t. “

He went on to explain that although he knew that some people wanted an Xbox VR headset, Microsoft’s current resources were best used for the things it was already working on, including the Project XCloud cloud gaming service , amongst other things.

“I don’t hope it will go away. I hope it gets bigger,” Spencer later concluded. “I hope it’s something that is so important that it would be a breeze for us to support it. My main point with this statement was not to shade anyone working on VR or anything else, just the things that we’re currently focusing on and that are not part of the equation at the moment. “

Rumor has it that Microsoft abandoned plans for an Xbox One VR headset a few years ago after it was first angered that the Xbox One X could support “high-fidelity VR”. Spencer’s comments this week suggest that Xbox VR’s potential effort may have been in the past few years at the earliest.