Worst movie Razzie nominations announced

The widely acclaimed film musical Cats and four of his stars have been nominated for Razzie awards, an annual ritual that is the worst cinema.

James Corden, Judi Dench, Francesca Hayward and Australia Rebel Wilson received Razzie acting nominations for their cat roles, in which they were dressed in digitally created fur.

Oscar winner Dench was chosen because he “looked suspiciously like The Cowardly Lion of Wizard of Oz,” the organizers said on Saturday in a statement announcing nominees this year.

In general, Cats received eight Razzie nominations, tying with Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral, and Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo: Last Blood.

All three films are in the race for the worst image, alongside psychological thriller The Fanatic and horror flick The Haunting of Sharon Tate.

Cats, an adaptation of the popular Broadway musical of the same name, was released in December and drew widespread ridicule of film critics. The production of $ 95 million flopped at the cash register and only recorded $ 69.7 million in theaters around the world.

The mouth-watering Razzies, made in 1980, serve as an antidote to the flashy Academy Awards ceremony of Hollywood. Nominees are announced the day before the gift of the Oscars, the highest award in the film industry.

John Travolta received two Razzie nominations for The Fanatic and Trading Paint this year, as did Anne Hathaway for The Hustle and Serenity. Her Serenity co-star Matthew McConaughey was also mentioned.

The worst screen combo category piled on cats with a nomination for “every two half-feline / half-human hairballs”.

It wasn’t all bad news. Eddie Murphy was nominated for the Razzie Redeemer Reward for his role in Dolemite Is My Name, along with Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers and Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems. The redeemer prize goes to a former Razzie nominee or winner who has recently earned a lot of praise.

Razzie nominees and winners are voted online by about 1000 Razzie members from more than two dozen countries, who register online.

Organizers have not announced a date for the announcement of the winners.

