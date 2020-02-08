Workers must participate in Eskom-Cosatu

The Congress of South African Trade Unions, the country’s largest trade union federation and a key ally of the ruling party, said he wanted the R 104 billion of Eskom’s debt that the state pension fund manager holds to be converted into equity that benefits workers heard.

The proposal, which was published in a statement by the Secretary General of Cosatu, Bheki Ntshalintshali, in the Business Day newspaper, is part of an agreement that the trade union federation is trying to achieve with the economy and government to save Eskom.

The utility cannot supply the country with enough electricity and has a debt of Rand 454 billion.

“This will result in workers becoming shareholders in the energy company,” he said, without further details.

Eskom is seen as the key to South Africa’s economic performance and the country’s ability to maintain its latest investment grade rating.

Regular blackouts hamper production in Africa’s most industrialized economy.

Ntshalintshali also recommended investing at least 10% of all private or government pension funds in government bonds geared towards social investment and job creation.

“Workers believe that their pension funds can contribute to economic growth, socially desirable investments, and job creation,” he said.

The increase in the possibility of so-called mandatory assets is likely to anger investors who argue that their investments are dictated by the government.

