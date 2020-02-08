Women urge investors and the government to focus on inclusion

The founder of AWE Funds, Seema Chaturvedi, the deputy vice president of the Bundesbank, Sabeena Shaji A, discussed the problems of the founders

Less than 3% of angel funding goes to women-owned businesses, but women own 15 to 20% of all businesses

The discussion focused on the lack of support from investors and the banking system for women entrepreneurs

“The sad truth is that less than 3% of angels’ funds go to women, and there are about 15 to 20% women-owned businesses. This reflects the need for proactive action.” – Seema Chaturvedi, founder and managing partner, AWE Funds

At Seeding Kerala 2020, female entrepreneurs and managers delved into the world of inclusion and the gender gap in the startup ecosystem in a session entitled “Opportunities In She Economy”. In addition to Chaturvedi, Sabeena Shaji A, deputy vice president of the Bundesbank, was part of the panel, whose curator SR Nair, mentor guru founder, was.

The sixth economic census published by the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation in 2018 showed that out of 58.5 million entrepreneurs, only 14% – d. H. 8.05 Mn – were women. This includes entrepreneurs from different industries. And these women-owned companies employed over 13.45 million people.

Why is there still concern about startups run by women in 2020? “They have to be absolutely perfect for people to believe in them,” Chaturvedi said of the attitude of investors and market partners towards women-owned companies.

“Most women start businesses that solve the current problems.” There are many MSMEs in India, of which women run a significant number, Chaturvedi explained.

Nair asked Sabeena about the problem women-owned MSMEs face when they receive loans and other facilities from banks. Does the lack of financial support from financial institutions hinder gender inclusion and contribution to the economy?

Sabeena said: “The main problem is that banks are subject to a variety of regulations in an increasingly formalized economy like ours. We are limited in our range of security free loans. And when it comes to security of collateral, according to traditional land ownership laws, not many women own land as collateral. This is also a socio-economic problem. “

She further explained that because of this, women today have limited themselves to Mudra loans or government-funded programs, and this is an obstacle to their expansion.

As a solution to this problem, banks are trying to find new ways to help these entrepreneurs, Sabeena said: “Banks like ours, the Federal Bank, have many digital platforms on which we try to work with them and scale them up to help help with the marketing of their products. But even then there is a long gap. “

As an example, Nair referred to the 2018 partnership between the Federal Bank and Unicorn India Ventures for a venture debt fund and asked what else could be done: “In this context, the 2020 Union budget contains a very interesting proposal, but we do have not seen what happens next, but for the first time we have announced the issuance of subordinated debt for entrepreneurs. The banks are now supposed to issue subordinated liabilities. “She also called the move by the finance minister a relief for the biggest” headache of banks has always been – the financing of MSME entrepreneurs “.

“One of the biggest challenges most banks face with women entrepreneurs is that most of them do cash. How can you understand that business is going well without a digital trail? Shaji asked when asked about the problems of banks in providing loans to SMEs by women entrepreneurs.

Gender equality was one of the topics that the jury discussed in detail. “India fell four places behind China, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the gender equality ranking,” said Chaturvedi.

“80% of the total earnings of women go to their families, children and society. We do not give women adequate representation. “She added that creating more inclusion will help the Narendra Modi government achieve its economic goals of $ 5 billion or more in GDP.

When asked questions from the audience, the panelists responded to the challenges of convincing the male-dominated investor community of the problems they were trying to solve. “When it comes to the femtech industry, men don’t understand that at all,” said Chaturvedi.

As a lover of English literature, Prashasti has always been an avid reader and passionate writer. Her love of writing brought her to Inc42, where she lives her dream of both anchoring and writing. Her areas of interest are fintech, e-commerce and healthtech. You can write to them [email protected]