Woman seriously injured in the fall of Hindley St nightclub, releasing police image of a concerned man

A woman was seriously injured after being knocked down the stairs in a nightclub in the city. The police want to talk to a man in the photo immediately after the incident.

A woman in her twenties walked down the stairs of a club – presumably The Woolshed – when a man pushed her from behind at around 5.30 a.m. on Sunday, January 19.

The woman was knocked down a flight of stairs, sustained serious injuries and taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital by ambulance.

The advertiser has contacted The Woolshed and is waiting for a response.

The police want to speak to the man who was caught on camera, who left the club immediately after the incident. His exact involvement is unknown.

Camera iconA man pictured outside a nightclub in Hindley St after a woman was injured in a fall. Credit: Delivered, SAPOL Camera IconCredit: Delivered. [TagsToTranslate] News