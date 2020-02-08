Woman killed by ‘number of lions’ in Limpopo private game reserve

Authorities are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman who was allegedly “attacked and killed by several lions” in a private game reserve in Limpopo.

The news was originally shared by Neo Motloung on Twitter, who said that preliminary investigations are ongoing. According to Motloung:

“Preliminary investigations showed that the deceased was carrying out her duties when she was attacked and killed by an unknown number of lions.”

Details of the attack are still unknown

The 21-year-old woman was reportedly identified as Swans Van Wyke. TheSouthAfrican.com contacted Bela-Bela police spokesman Sergeant Frans Maponya, who confirmed the incident.

According to Sergeant Maponya, the circumstances of the incident are not yet known and an investigation is ongoing.

Authorities in Bela Bela opened an investigation and spokesman for the provincial police, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe, confirmed to Jacaranda FM that the woman was found “with serious injuries outside the cage”.

“She was found dead by the medics on site.”

The circumstances that led to this tragic incident are not yet known.

Lion in captivity in South Africa

Up to 8,000 lions live in captivity in South Africa. bred for hunting, bone trading, tourism and academic research, according to wild animal group estimates.

In contrast, only 3,000 wild lions live in national parks where hunting is prohibited. The International Union for Nature Conservation (IUCN) classifies lions as “endangered” species.

Lion at large in KwaZulu-Natal

Earlier this month, a large lion was released in the northern region of KwaZulu-Natal after allegedly escaping the Nambiti Private Game Reserve.

Although officials of the game reserve joined the search for the lion, they denied that the animal was present and said that all lions in their facility were held accountable.

The search for the lion continued after Loacl workers discovered large traces on the ground at a nearby farm. The Northern Natal Courier reported at the time:

“Motion sensor cameras were set up in the area and the footage recorded a large male lion wandering the area. SAPS, members of the Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife and farmers are now looking for the lion to catch it alive. It remains unclear where the animal came from or how it ended up in the area. “

Additional reporting by AFP.