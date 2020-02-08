Woman from Ohio arrested for racist tirade and mistreatment of Muslim Uber driver after asking him about Trump – Raw Story

According to WLWT 5, authorities in Middletown, Ohio, arrested a 39-year-old white woman after harassing an Islamic Uber driver and “slapping him in the face several times.”

“I’m an American and I always pay for that! Don’t you realize that?” Melissa Lovins was screaming on the 911 dispatch. “You are not from here and I will help you!”

Lovins was accompanied by a male passenger, who told the police that the two had been drinking and went to her house to sleep it off. The driver said that Lovins demanded that he know his opinion about President Donald Trump while the car was stopped at a railroad crossing, and when the driver said corporate policy prohibited him from discussing politically, Lovins began to shout racist insults and the seats and console of the vehicle before the driver himself is hit.

The driver finally left the vehicle and Lovins pursued him and the police arrived on the scene when her fellow passenger tried to take them apart.

According to the police, Lovins was “very warlike, unstable on her feet, smelled of alcohol, admitted that she had been drinking, and told officers that she didn’t care.” She was brought to the emergency room before being booked in Middletown City. Jail.

The Ohio chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has called on Lovins to accuse a hate crime.

