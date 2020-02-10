Woman allegedly stabs boyfriend to death at the University of Fort Hare

Police have arrested a 24-year-old woman for stabbing her male friend at Fort Hare University on Saturday, February 8th. The accused and the victim were university students.

Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana, spokesman for the Eastern Cape, said they had been alerted to a stabbing incident on the Alice campus in Fort Hare on Saturday morning.

Woman allegedly stabs “girlfriend” to death

According to SAPS, the woman stabbed her friend after an argument.

“According to information, a 24-year-old student who is believed to be a friend of the deceased had a quarrel that ended in a stab,” he said.

When asked whether the victim was her boyfriend, the police said they only knew that the two were friends and no further information about “the nature of their relationship” was released.

“The man suffered injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital where he passed on,” Kinana added.

According to Kinana, the police are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident. The woman is reportedly in police custody and will be tried on Tuesday, February 11, for bail hearing.

Father kills baby in a separate incident

In another incident exactly one month ago on January 9, a 33-year-old father is said to have stabbed his 16-month-old girl after he and the child’s mother quarreled. The incident happened on a farm in Buffeljagsrivier near Swellendam.

Police spokesman Captain Malcolm Pojie said that “the suspect, when arguing with his partner about working on a farm in a neighboring town (Witsand), seized the child, led him out of the apartment and stabbed him to death.”

The baby was identified as Alime Mbasha. She died “because she injured and injured her neck and chest. The 24-year-old mother injured herself only slightly during the ordeal, ”said Pojie.

The newly appointed Western Cape Province Police Commissioner, Yolisa Matakata, has condemned the incident and said the suspect must “be held accountable for taking the life of an innocent child who could not defend himself”.

Crime statistics released by SAPS in parliament in September 2019 showed a slight decrease in the number of women killed, but showed an increase in the number of children murdered.

According to the African News Agency (ANA), the number of children killed in South Africa rose to 1,014 (plus 2.9%).