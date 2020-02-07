WMU student stuck in China amid angonavirus fear

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) – A student from Western Michigan University cannot leave a small village in China because of coronavirus.

Dylan

Tulett is originally from Grand Rapids and has studied in the country before

one and a half year.

He

had a break from the Beijing Language and Culture University, where he was

Learn Mandarin when travel restrictions were introduced.

“I have a two-month break, so January to February and then school begins February 24, but they didn’t give me a start date or anything,” Tulett said.

The

Senior WMU was visiting a village in Guizhou province in southern China, but there were roadblocks

to prevent the virus from spreading, it cannot leave yet.

“The

My plan was actually for my parents to come and visit me in Beijing, “Tulett said.

“Once we have heard of the virus, we are okay, maybe we can go to Thailand and

just go there. But then I got stuck here and that’s not even

an option now. “

According to Tulett, the village of 200 had no infected inhabitants. Doctors came through the village to check the temperature and to ask for symptoms.

“It

looks pretty drastic, but I don’t panic at all, “Tulett said.

He is

trying to stay busy by studying the language and learning the village

traditions.

Western Michigan University has recently established a new one policy not to send students to China while the outbreak remains a concern but Tulett was already in the country.

WMU

confirms that it has a student studying in China, but a spokesperson says so

University cannot provide more information due to privacy laws.

“My

plan is now to wait a bit, “Tulett said.

He

says he is in close contact with his foreign study advisor in Michigan

find out what to do and whether he will be able to return to the

university in Beijing.

“If

my school will not come back to me at the end of February, then I will start

considering going back, “Tulett said.

Tulett has not yet contacted the US embassy about his situation and is hopeful that he will be able to complete his Mandarin studies in Beijing.

