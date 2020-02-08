Wits and Pirates hope to get fans at their expense

The result of the previous encounter between Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits could bring fans to Orlando Stadium in hopes of a similar competition.

The two Gauteng rivals met last time in the league in Durban, where the Clever Boys competed against the 4: 3 winners in a match that wasn’t lacking in fireworks.

The Nedbank Cup promises sparks

They meet again in the Nedbank Cup round of 16 on Sunday, and former pirate goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo – now in the colors of Wits – is hoping for a similar encounter.

“It’s pretty exciting considering that this is what the fans want to see. The fans want to see that. The fans pay for it. Hopefully we can give them what their money is worth,” said Mhlongo.

“We played Pirates in the first round of the league game in Durban and it was an exciting encounter.

“Hopefully we can improve the result and achieve the same performance that we showed in Durban. It will not be easy. Obviously, pirates are in good shape. We just have to take the game as it comes. “

Brighton Mhlongo

Mhlongo was a privateer when the two teams last met in competition in 2014, when his Soweto giants brought his current club three goals on the way to their last cutlery.

The man who is tasked with bringing back the glorious days is the German mentor Josef Zinnbauer, who has given the club back the necessary consistency.

After seeing a good turnout at Pirates’ last home game, he is hoping for more on Sunday.

“We now have good self-confidence and are continuing with the same things that we do,” he said.

“We play at home and I hope the fans come and give us the support the team needs. When we hear them, I think we’ll give more percent on the field.”

Josef Zinnbauer

Kick-off is at 3:30 p.m. (SAST).