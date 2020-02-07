With Netflix you can now disable the annoying autoplay previews

Breaking News: You can now prevent Netflix from automatically playing preview clips of shows while you’re looking for something to watch.

The streaming service has announced that subscribers in the United States and the United Kingdom can disable the controversial “Autoplay Preview” feature. (Yes, the sound you hear in the background is popping champagne corks).

“Some people find this feature helpful. Others not so much. We heard the feedback loud and clear – members can now control whether they see autoplay previews or not,” Netflix tweeted.

Some people find the autoplaying followers useful. Some of you … not so much. If you missed it, you can turn it off now. Here’s how: https://t.co/MpyAMdGGfsFebruary 7, 2020

Netflix has been playing previews where they have become a major controversial issue for about five years, and many subscribers complain that this has affected their user experience.

If you’re one of those who found it intrusive and repetitive, you can turn off automatic preview of Netflix as follows.

1. Sign in to Netflix

2. Choose ‘Manage profiles from the menu.

3. Select the profile you want to update

4. Deactivate the option to ‘Preview automatic playback while surfing on all devices‘

The change may not take effect immediately, but it does not panic. Switching to another profile and back again should force the updated settings to solve this infamous First World problem once and for all.

MORE:

With the new Netflix AV1 codec, you can save your streaming data

The 33 best TV shows currently on Netflix

Best TVs 2020: Budget for Premium 4K Ultra HD TVs