Winners and losers: Blizzard causes a stir while the Apple Watch dominates

There were more losers than winners in the technology world this week. Several companies upset customers and generally dropped the ball. However, it is not all doom and darkness …

Apple’s latest earnings update shows how fast the company’s wearables business is growing. An insightful statistic has now put this success back in the spotlight. More on that later.

It was a race down to find the biggest “loser” of the week. Google suffered some hard knocks as Pixel 4 sold poorly and several Chinese brands formed an alliance to bypass Google. Also noteworthy were comments from Jon von Teztschner, the founder of Opera and Vivaldi, who targeted Google Chrome in conversation with Trusted Reviews.

Vodafone also had a bad week after it was announced that it would cost the company £ 169m to remove Huawei devices from its 5G network.

But it was Blizzard who really took the biscuit with them when it came to creating clutter. With the release of Warcraft III: Reforged, the game became the lowest rated game on Metacritic in the history of … games on Metacritic.

Removing Huawei from 5G networks costs Vodafone £ 169 million

Winner: Apple Watch

According to a study by Strategy Analytics, Apple sold more watches in 2019 than the entire Swiss watch industry, around 10 million more. If this isn’t a win for Apple, I don’t know what it is.

Analysts estimate that Apple shipped 30.7 million Apple Watch devices worldwide in 2019. That is 36% compared to 22.5 million in 2018.

Neil Mawston, Executive Director at Strategy Analytics, said: “We estimate that the entire Swiss watch industry delivered 21.1 million copies worldwide in 2019, a decrease of 13 percent compared to 24.2 million in 2018 for smartwatches and computer controlled wristwatches. “

These numbers are a bit heartbreaking for traditionalists. Is it the beginning of the end for traditional analog clocks? There is still a lot of life in them, with so many big premium brands in the business, but this is a clear warning sign for the huge brands in the industry – like Hublot, Omega and Rolex.

There is also the question of whether we can see more of these traditional watch brands that want to integrate smart tech into their products. Or do you work with established technology companies to develop crossover products? Given these sales figures, this is certainly a natural development for the industry.

See also: Our full Apple Watch 5 review

Losers: Blizzard and Warcraft III: Forged

Blizzard’s latest game hasn’t exactly hit the storm. The restart of Warcraft III made the fans angry and scored the lowest meta-critical rating for a game of all time.

Since the game’s launch, a landslide of almost 26,000 negative reviews has flowed in. Compare that with the approximately 1000 positive reviews and you can see how bad this title was.

A particularly angry player said to Metacritic readers: “I would have preferred to pay for not publishing it.” Another added: “Blizzard should be ashamed.”

Not exactly bright, is it?

One of the main reasons for this was that Blizzard failed to keep its original promises. When the game was originally unveiled, we saw some interesting new graphics and additions. What the players were actually allowed to play in the end had hardly changed since the 2002 version, and the changes made were not everything for the better, according to fans.

In the end, the game was a glorified re-release, packed with bugs, and not a real re-release. Things went so badly that Blizzard offers repayments.

Blizzard said in a statement, “We want to sorry those of you who haven’t had the experience you wanted.”

The developers are planning patches, but at this point, the repair sounds like an adhesive plaster on an open wound. The damage has been done and Blizzard’s reputation as a developer appears to have suffered.

What is the good news in all of this? If you bought the game and hate it, you can actually get a refund. Blizzard made an exception to the company’s refinancing policy because the game received a lot of flak.

The company that was posted on Battle.net:

“Blizzard stands for the quality of our products and our services. We usually determine the availability of refunds for a game based on the time since it was purchased and whether it was used. However, we’d like to give players the option of a refund if they feel that Warcraft III: Reforged does not offer the experience they want. We have therefore decided to initially allow refunds on request. You can request a refund here on our support website. “

Related Topics: Best PS5 Games: All the Titles We Need for Sony’s Next Gen Console

Employed author

George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after receiving an MA in Journalism from the University of Sheffield. Previously, he was tech editor for The National Student and won ‘BBC …

Unlike other websites, we thoroughly review all of the information we recommend and use industry-standard tests to evaluate the products. We will always tell you what we find. We can receive a commission if you buy through our price links.

Let us know what you think – send an email to the publisher