Winner of the Grammy prize Lizzo is a bikini babe of the “roll model”

Once again Lizzo has proven that she is the queen of body positivity in a beachside bikini that she posted on Instagram with the caption “Roll Model”.

The Grammy Award-winning pop star showed her figure in a skimpy orange bikini during a vacation in Brazil.

The 31-year-old is known for being open about her image after being a victim of body shamers.

Fans have responded to the photo with praise for Lizzo because she is still a poster girl for women around the world struggling with self-love.

In a video, Lizzo told her followers “don’t wiggle,” while she did exactly that.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Hurley takes a different approach to her swimwear and says she is “too old” to wear a bikini in public.

The former model insists that she likes to hide and “would definitely no longer walk around a public beach parading in a bikini”.

. [TagsToTranslate] Entertainment