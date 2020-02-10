Winner of the 92nd Academy Awards

Joaquin Phoenix ended his season with his first Oscar for “Joker” on Sunday and prevailed against a full field of nominees, including Antonio Banderas, Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver and Jonathan Pryce.

His first Academy Award follows months of controversy over the origins of Batman’s archenemy, which aroused fear of inciting violence despite hoarding nominations and awards.

“We share the same love, the love of film. This expression gave me the most extraordinary life, ”said the actor before making an emotional call to Hollywood to“ use our voice for the voiceless ”and“ fight injustice ”.

He ended his speech with a tearful homage to his brother River, who died of an overdose in 1993 at the age of 23.

“Run to the rescue with love and peace,” said Phoenix, quoting his brother.

Renee Zellweger wins Oscar for best actress for “Judy”

Renee Zellweger received the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance as American icon Judy Garland in “Judy” – the second Oscar of her career – on Sunday.

She defeated a stacked field with Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”), Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage History”), Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”) and Charlize Theron (“Bomb”).

“Boy, it is an honor to be included in your company,” she said, before praising the strength of the “heroes” who united and called out personalities like Neil Armstrong, Selena, Harriet Tubman and Martin Scorsese.

“Judy Garland did not receive this honor in her time. I am sure that this moment is an extension of the celebration of her legacy that started on our film set, ”said Zellweger.

“Ms. Garland, you are definitely one of the heroes who unite and define us, and that is certainly for you.”

“Parasite” wins the best picture – Bong Joon-ho wins the Oscar for the best director

South Korea’s Bong Joon-ho won the Oscar for Best Director for “Parasite” on Sunday, the third night for the film.

Previously, prizes were awarded for the best international feature and the best original screenplay.

“After winning the best international feature film, I thought I was ready for the day and ready to relax,” quipped the humorous director after winning awards over Sam Mendes, Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, and Todd Phillips.

He then called out to Scorsese (“The Irishman”), Tarantino (“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”), Todd Phillips (“Joker”) and Sam Mendes (“1917”).

“When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that went deep into my heart:” The most personal is the most creative. “

“This quote comes from our great Martin Scorsese,” said Bong, calling out a standing ovation from Scorsese.

Then he said, “When people in the United States weren’t familiar with my films, Quentin always put my films on his list.”

“Quentin, I love you,” he said in English and later added that he wanted to split the trophy into five parts among all nominees.

“Thank you. I’ll drink until the next morning. Thank you.”

“Parasite” made history on Sunday when it was the first non-English film to win the Oscar for best picture and the coveted award.

“Toy Story 4” wins the Oscar for the best animated film

“Toy Story 4” won the Oscar for best animated film on Sunday – the third golden statuette for the innovative Pixar franchise about a collection of toys, the value of friendship and accepting change.

In the last episode, Forky – a handicraft by Bonnie from a plastic fork – was added to the mix, where he joined Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the now iconic funny toy band.

“Toy Story 3” won the same award in 2011 as well as the Oscar for the best original song – a powerful trifecta for Disney’s computer-animated films.

Pitt wins the best supporting actor Oscar for “Once Upon a Time …”

Brad Pitt won his very first Oscar on Sunday for his supporting role as a relaxed stuntman in Quentin Tarantino’s ode to 1960s Tinseltown, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”.

Pitt prevailed against a number of former Oscar winners: Joe Pesci and Al Pacino for Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman”, Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”) and Tom Hanks (“A Nice Day In The Neighborhood”).

“I’m a little amazed. I can’t look back, but that made me do it,” said Pitt to the audience at the Dolby Theater.

“Once upon a time in Hollywood … isn’t that the truth?”

Laura Dern wins Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for “Marriage Story”

Laura Dern won her first Oscar Sunday as best supporting actress for her role as a fast-talking, hard divorce lawyer in “Marriage Story”.

Dern triumphed on the eve of her 53rd birthday over Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”), Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”), Florence Pugh (“Little Women”) and Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”).

She dedicated the prize to her parents, actors Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern when she took the family’s first Oscar home.

Complete list: Oscar winners in the main categories

Here are the winners of the 92nd Academy Awards in key categories, which were presented in Hollywood on Sunday.

The South Korean film “Parasite” was the big winner of the evening and won four awards – for the best picture, the best director, the best original screenplay and the best international feature film.

Best picture: “Parasite”

Best Director: Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite”

Best Actor: Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Best Actress: Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Best international feature film: “Parasite” (South Korea)

Best animated feature: “Toy Story 4”

Best documentary feature: “American Factory”

Best original screenplay: “Parasite” – Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won

Best adapted script: “Jojo Rabbit” – Taika Waititi

Best original score: “Joker” – Hildur Gudnadottir

Best original song: “(I Gonna) Love Me Again” by “Rocketman”

