Winner Duke vs North Carolina is clear, says ESPN

The Duke vs North Carolina winner is clear, says ESPN.

In anticipation of the large showdown of Saturday, tensions are increasing.

The Blue Devils versus the Tar Heels is still one of the best rivalries in the sport.

As such, any match-up between them, even when clearly in the middle of a year, is exciting.

ESPN has recently developed a computer model to predict the outcome of threatening games.

According to the model, Duke has a 87.2 percent chance of coming out of this weekend’s fight with a win.

This should not come as a surprise to anyone.

North Carolina has had a tough year plagued by injuries so far.

Duke is now the seventh team in the nation and has a record of 19-3 with a record of 9-2 in conference play.

North Carolina is 10-12 in the season and only 3-8 in the ACC.

In recent weeks there has been a lot of hype about the return of Tar Heel star Cole Anthony, but even after he returned this week, the team still lost to Boston College and the state of Florida.

Duke is the better team this year, clear and simple. As such, it would be a shock if the Blue Devils would not prevail this weekend.

Fortunately for North Carolina, this is not the last meeting between these teams. So if it can collect its stuff in the coming month, the program might be a more worthy opponent for Duke when the two meet again on March 7.

Related: Kyle Shanahan responds to 49ers who cut Jimmy Garoppolo