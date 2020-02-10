Win a Surface Pro X, Signature keyboard and Slim Pen from Windows Central!

Surface Pro X is a unique device with a specific target group. Think of it more as a specialized tool instead of an all-in-one PC. It is probably the nicest computer of 2019, with a thin case and excellent audio. In general, the Surface Pro X feels and looks very premium. If you have read our review, you know that there are clear advantages and disadvantages. If you haven’t read it yet, I recommend that you review it and decide if this is the right machine for you. Then come back here and participate to win the Surface Pro X! Keep reading for details!

The price

One winner will receive a Surface Pro X, Signature keyboard and Slim Pen.

The rules

There are multiple ways to enter, each with different point values, in the widget at the bottom of this message. Complete all tasks by clicking on each option in the widget for maximum input and your best chance of winning. Remember that all winning entries have been verified and if the task is not completed or cannot be verified, a new winner is chosen. The competition is open internationally, though all customs fees or taxes incurred during shipment are the responsibility of the winner of the competition.

The giveaway is open until February 25, 2020, and the winner will be announced here in the widget shortly after the closing date. Good luck!

Come in here

Use the widget below to earn entries. Note: You may also need to switch off your adblocker to view it properly.

