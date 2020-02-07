Will Packers 49ers Coach Katie Sowers sign?

Assuming that Green Bay Donald Driver is not signing as his new broad receiver coach, the team will have to fill that vacancy with someone else.

A column on heavy.com recently suggested that head coach Matt LaFleur hires Sowers for the position.

Sowers was given a prominent place in recent months when she was the first openly gay woman to coach in the Super Bowl.

She has served as head coach Kyle Shanahan’s assistant and has consistently earned rave reviews from everyone she worked with.

Sowers and LaFleur worked together earlier when she was a broad receiver trainee and scouting trainee for the Atlanta Falcons, and he served as a quarterback coach for the organization.

Sowers would later leave to make contact with San Francisco as an offensive assistant. She then quickly worked her up to a full-time position in just one year.

San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo couldn’t stop raving about her recently.

“She has been great,” he said.

“Katie was here before I was. What she does with the recipients, all skill position boys, how she interacts with them, is special.

“She’s feisty, man. Katie is great there. She’s going after the boys. It’s fun being around.”

Broad receiver Emmanuel Sanders was free for a while.

“She is one of the coolest coaches I have been to,” he said.

“She’s a bit relaxed, chilly. You sometimes need that. Especially in a company with a lot of chaos, a lot of stress.

“You need a calming voice to tell you that everything will be fine.”

Sowers to Green Bay can be a win-win for all parties. Following her prominent position with the 49ers, she must continue to climb the ranks to get where she wants to become a career.

In the same sense, the Packers clearly need a broad receiver coach. That vacancy must be filled in one way or another.

With Wes Welker firmly implanted as the wide receiver coach of San Francisco, it can take a while for Sowers to get the same kind of opportunity under Shanahan.

Remember that Shanahan has repeatedly referred to Welker as one of his “favorite players of all time.”

In general, a job is safe when a coach idolisates a member of his staff.

The broad group of recipients of Green Bay left a lot to be desired outside of Davante Adams. Allen Lazard is really the only eye-catching player who is worth watching the group, but there are no real highlights.

It has been speculated that the Packers would go out to pursue Cleveland Brown’s broad receiver Odell Beckham through trade. But to date, nothing has been cemented on that front.

LaFleur is likely to try to add another instance to the receiving group, either through the 2020 NFL draft or through trade, but it remains to be seen how big the difference will be.

Regardless of who comes on board, a broad coach for recipients is needed to ensure the productivity of the group. And ideally, that person will do better than Alvis Whitted did.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is currently on the wrong side of his peak, and it is unclear how many years of production he still has.

A capable broad group of receivers is absolutely crucial to make the most of Rodgers’ remaining potential.

If Sowers does not eventually win the Packers wide receivers performance, it is likely to be a frontrunner for a similar position along the line with another organization.

