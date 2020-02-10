Why Tiger Woods hopes for the third time is the charm of Justin Thomas in Riviera

Tiger Woods is looking for a first win at Riviera Country Club and a record 83rd PGA Tour title this week. First and foremost, he must pass Justin Thomas.

For the third consecutive year, Woods plays with the 26-year-old American the first two rounds of the Genesis Invitational. And the combination did not go well for the tournament supplier the first two times.

In 2018, Woods placed scores of 72 and 76, while Thomas shot 69 and 71. Last year, Woods improved to 70-71, but Thomas fired rounds of 66 and 65.

In fact, the dominance of Thomas of the 15-time great champion has extended to other events. In his first 13 times paired with Tiger, Thomas won 10 times, three times right and never lost. On the other hand for Tiger, that line was the last time they were paired in the final round of the December Hero World Challenge when Woods shot 69 against Thomas ’70.

Woods, 44, made his PGA Tour debut in Riviera as a 16-year-old at the Los Angeles Open in 1992. He also played the following year as an amateur and missed the cut both times. As a professional, the iconic location is one of the few jobs Woods has not won, the closest in the area with a T-2 in 1999.

In combination with Woods and Thomas the first two days is Steve Stricker. The winner of 2010 in Riviera will be 53 later this month.

Despite their age difference, Woods and Thomas have become good friends in recent years. And as captain of the Presidential Cup, Woods worked with Thomas and the duo went 2-0 during the American victory.

Now hosting the tournament, Tiger has clearly chosen two of his tops to play with Thursday and Friday. But we suppose he also hopes that the third time is the charm when it comes to knocking down Thomas.

