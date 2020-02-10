Why the process is very likely to be interrupted

Cyril Ramaphosa will hold his fourth official country address (SONA 2020) on Thursday. Two years ago, with a speech as the recently elected chairman, he initiated the alleged “new beginning” of his presidency. However, his honeymoon came to an end some time ago.

The president is currently at war with opposition parties, the public protector, business practitioners and even factions of his own party. When 2018 started “Ramaphoria”, 2019 was the year of the “Ram opponents”. But how will that affect the address on Thursday? Here’s what you need to know:

Is SONA 2020 disrupted?

Well, it came straight from the horse’s mouth, but yes; Julius Malema and his EFF colleagues have confirmed that they will experience some kind of disturbance on Thursday – if Pravin Gordhan stays in a job.

At another intensive media briefing on Sunday afternoon, Julius Malema laid down the ultimatum for Cyril. He said that the dismissal of the Minister for Public Enterprises was “an honor to do something” and blamed Gordhan for the worsening crisis that Eskom had caught up with:

“If the address of the state of the nation (SONA 2020) is to be peaceful, Ramaphosa must do the honorable and dismiss Gordhan. This is long overdue; accountability means that incompetence must have political consequences. He must go beforehand before putting all the assets of the state and the population of SA in ruins. “

“Eskom’s problems have worsened under the incompetent and seemingly untouchable Pravin Gordhan. South Africa, the continent’s largest economy, has blackouts every day that disrupt social and economic life. We will also march to the public company offices in Pretoria to request his resignation. “

Julius Malema

Why Cyril Ramaphosa could be staged on Thursday

The background of SONA 2020 provides the most conducive atmosphere for a disruption since Zuma had been in charge. Ramaphosa had a chance in the first 365 days, but when he delivered his second SONA of an election year in 2019, the opposition’s patience evaporated. Cyril’s talk of building new cities and high-speed trains instead of addressing other, more pressing issues angered his critics.

Those who have different opinions in Parliament are now more fed up with Ramaphosa than ever before. We even have the African Transformation Movement (ATM), which filed a motion of no confidence against the president earlier this month. Your two MPs could also join any chaos waged by the EFF.

SONA 2020: Devastating performance reviews for Cyril Ramaphosa

We interviewed a number of political figures in February 2019 to assess how Cyril’s first year went. Much of the feedback was negative. Natasha Mazzone said things were “standing still”. Pieter Groenewald claimed that Ramaphosa was “captured by his own party” despite promising to eliminate corruption. Even Cope boss Mosiuoa “Terror” Lekota put his boot in and said CR had been caught with his finger in Bosasa’s cookie jar.

The bad mood has brewed in a year in which economic growth has slowed, unemployment has reached an 11-year high and the prospects of reviving the country’s wealth with foreign investment have simply faltered.

This will be the frostiest parliamentary crowd Ramaphosa has ever had to address. The EFF previously gave him a free pass, but since February 2019, the Red Berets have had the idea to interrupt Cyril’s speech twice. Measured against the conditions, SONA 2020 should fail sometime on Thursday.

#EFFPresser Malema: The CCT has therefore made a decision that no EFF leader may ever meet Ramaphosa or any of the captains of industry privately. If the address of the nation’s state is to be peaceful, Ramaphosa must also do the honorable and dismiss Gordhan

– Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) February 9, 2020