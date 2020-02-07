Why players are right to poke the USGA during the remote debate ... and are not good either

It is intended as a conversation starter, but it is a conversation that started some time ago, with sides that are passionately anchored. Perhaps that is why the publication of USGA and R&A of the long-awaited ‘Distance Insights’ report has been viewed by some as a judgment rather than an opening statement.

But that statement was clear: the distance must be shortened for the well-being of the game. And since much of the debate revolves around the PGA Tour, a number of professionals spoke out this week after the release of the report, as if they were being tried for a crime they did not commit. Many defended themselves by citing progress in training and club optimization, while others entrusted the blame to architects and designers. A few took exception with the idea that a peak in distance is actually a problem.

Regardless of the response, there was an underlying tone to the denials and refutations of some players that is problematic. Simply put, many sound as if they do not trust the governing bodies, their motive or their competence.

It was not usually said, but it was there. When Billy Horschel asked, “Do you think the USGA or R&A have any responsibility in the matter of waiver?” Or as Paul Casey insisted that players and manufacturers are not to blame. Even the official statement of the Tour, expressing the desire to cooperate with the USGA and R&A, added that it would not support solutions that could negatively affect the Tour, the players, or the enjoyment of our sport by fans.

In case the message was lost in the nuance, Phil Mickelson offered clarity.

“I didn’t really read anything tangible from the report; I just saw that they didn’t want every generation to get longer and longer, “Mickelson said earlier this week.” I struggle with some of our governing bodies. I struggle with it because we are the only professional sport in the world that is run by a group amateurs, and that leads to some questionable directions that we go. I wish we should give people who are professionally involved in the sport a little more leadership.

Now the approval rating of the USGA will never be confused with, say, the popularity of Tom Hanks, his status still recovering from abuses in three of the past five US openings. The report itself is not without its flaws or weaknesses, or beyond criticism, although that last point should not be a problem: the sport – fans, player, media – does not shy away from expressing its displeasure with officials in Far Hills.

And to be honest, many of these players were asked their opinion and they obliged. (Shout out to Dustin Johnson, who admitted he didn’t read the report after seeing the length.)

But whatever problems there are with the administrative body, you know this. In purpose and scope, the purpose of the USGA is not without merit.

(Photo by Sam Greenwood / Getty Images)

Mickelson exclaimed golf because he was governed by “a group of amateurs.”

When the Distance Insights project was announced in May 2018, many assumed that USGA and R&A held a kangaroo court for a predetermined agenda. It was an idea that was then and now rejected by those involved, who say it was her mission to gather research and opinions about how distance affects each individual and all aspects of the game.

“We look at distance in a very holistic way,” Rand Jerris, USGA’s senior general manager of public services, told Golf Digest. “The golf ball is not the focus of this project.”

For many on both sides of the debate, a rollback has been the supposed outcome, a common theory that the USGA has saved the means to wage a legal war. Besides the fact that several current and former USGA employees say that this is not the case, the last thing the USGA and R&A want to claim are courtroom battles and broken relationships.

“It’s there at the start of the summary,” said a former USGA employee. “” (USGA and R&A) try to protect the challenge and character of golf. “From what they’ve collected, this is the route to reach that goal.”

The collection is impressive because the Insights reports contain more than 100 years of data. The research, made available to the public, results from 56 supporting reports, many themselves dozens of pages long. For those who see that the USGA has a set of lawyers who act as presidents of a national club, it might read as an information dump to cover up the point.

Those around the USGA say again that this is not the case. As USGA CEO Mike Davis told Golf Digest: “We have clearly identified a problem that the industry must solve collectively”, and the newspapers are evidence of that indication. Or as another USGA staff member gave the message: “We are trying to be transparent.”

In addition, in a sport that is often rightly accused of being too exclusive, the USGA and R&A have ensured that everyone is heard. Golfers were given the opportunity to participate in a survey and many took advantage of this opportunity, with nearly 70,000 people completing the online questionnaire. Even the most cynical USGA observer must agree, that is a lot of homework to do if you already have the answer. And that is important, because wherever this debate goes, its implementation depends on listening to all stakeholders.

So if players insinuate that the USGA does not know what it is doing, they obstruct the conversation and make themselves look bad.

Scott Halleran

It is difficult to call Davis and the USGA for a lack of effort with the Distance Insights report.

The report is far from infallible. Despite the mountain of research, some conclusions – especially those about how distance has affected average golf courses – lack basic data points, filled with rumors and empirical evidence. The questions from the survey can be interpreted as biased, and with only 7 percent of the survey answers being a distance, it is reasonable to ask if the average Joes has enough room at the table.

Those questions are well and good. But they justify discussion, not contempt.

The USGA knows these questions and more are coming, and that is why it calls for continuous input from the game, hoping to specify areas for further investigation within 45 days. Once those topics have been reached, research collection can take another nine months to a year. Enter your pace jokes here.

And yet, while every other stakeholder in the game focuses on self-preservation, the USGA and R&A have a higher calling: seriously try to do what they think is best for the game.

“We believe this is the time to look into this subject through a very broad and long lens, knowing that it is crucial for the future of the game,” said Davis at the start of the project. “We look forward to getting deeply into this topic and learning more, guided by golf first and foremost.”

Whatever you think of Davis or the USGA, there is nothing amateur about that endeavor.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

.