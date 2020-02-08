Why GeForce Now is a lot more exciting than the PS5

In the gaming world, it’s all about the fast approaching Sony PS5 console. But this week was a much more exciting start for me that could revolutionize the game market significantly. Of course, I’m talking about Nvidia’s chic new GeForce Now service.

I can already hear the amount of consoles rolling with my eyes and say: “But the console is not yet finished!” But there are many good reasons why I think so.

The chief thing about it is that in its heart the PS5 is just a console. Don’t get me wrong, there is a lot to look forward to: better graphics, support for ray tracing and faster loading times. However, the limitation of being a console immediately reduces its overall importance. This is because, at the end of the day, it’s still just an entertainment center for downloading and playing games at home.

In comparison, GeForce Now is a completely new platform that changes the way we play games. I’ve said it many times before cloud gaming is the future, and I’m by no means alone in that belief.

Even Microsoft’s Phil Spencer agrees after bluntly telling reporters this week that the PS5 isn’t a rival to Xbox, as it doesn’t offer cloud offerings like Stadia, GeForce Now, or the company’s own Project xCloud.

Think about it. How cool is it that you can play any game on any device if it has a sufficiently fast internet or data connection?

This is a big step, which means that players don’t have to pay for expensive hardware like a game console to enjoy Triple-A games. This is also a huge space saver for PC gamers who are used to huge rigs clogging up the space under their desk.

Yes, technically, Stadia prevailed against Nvidia. But from what we’ve seen so far, GeForce Now is superior in every way. In addition to working on more devices, it is cheaper overall for one important reason: You are not tied to a proprietary business.

In particular, you can use it to play any game you bought on Steam, Epic Games Store and EA Origin. This means that unlike Stadia, PC gamers don’t have to buy games back and are able to access their library on the go as soon as they log in.

For me, this is a huge deal that gives GeForce Now the potential to completely change the way people play, buy, and even think about games that the PS5 can’t. Be dull: The only question for me is when and not whether cloud gaming will become the norm.

