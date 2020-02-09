Why do the media give Mike Bloomberg a free pass? – Raw story

Certainly, the American news media are far too good to miss a billionaire from New York City – with a global brand and a bit of racist baggage – carrying out a takeover of one of America’s major political parties and president to become.

Turn right?

Oh, but they did that in 2016 with Trump. And sad to say, we are ready for a repeat – and it is likely that the people in the news media have the guts to tell us again that nobody could have seen it coming.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Currently, the aforementioned billionaire Michael Bloomberg is flooding corporate media with hundreds of millions of dollars in his bid for the presidency. Meanwhile, the news media are myopic fixated on the caucus melt in Iowa and the upcoming Tuesday evening primarily in New Hampshire, where Bloomberg is not in the mood.

The cover story ‘lets come in’ that the Bloomberg campaign uses to apologize for not getting into the New Hampshire diners and flea markets, just doesn’t fly.

If you have seen the highly capable Bloomberg crew day in day out, as I did as a WNYC reporter during the Bloomberg years in the mayor’s office, you would know that his subordinates are meticulous.

They’ve been drilling this race for years. It was a ritual that you could count on every four years, because Bloomberg’s CEO Kevin Sheekey regularly drove stories about mayor Mike taking steps to become president.

Their brilliant strategy allows Bloomberg to stay ahead of the battle, while using his enormous wealth to launch an unprecedented national ad purchase that will form the public perception of Mayor Mike. This is achieved without forcing the candidate into the risky arena that comes from the close-up press control candidates must submit to in Iowa and New Hampshire.

I have taken the lead for a presidential campaign in New Hampshire and can tell you that voters have the least concerns of a candidate. It is the reporters who keep an eye on your candidate with the voters and with the staff that really worries you.

Mike will have none of that, thank you very much.

When your life is a business, you internalize the size of risks and rewards that ordinary people breathe.

And thanks to Bloomberg’s worldwide media procurement, there is another advantage in New Hampshire, because it can score points with possible registrations.

Meanwhile, his campaign will choose the state that works for them when they have a whole host of local mayors to support him for his support for arms legislation reforms, climate change, or for the support they received from the Bloomberg philanthropy.

They sometimes squeeze these releases twice a day. There is already a good portion of elected officials, mayors, former mayors, a governor and some members of Congress marching with Mike. And as time goes by, there are hundreds more moving for Mayor Mike.

Just like Trump in 2016, he has made the process so big that we once again see how devoid of core values ​​are the business machines of both political parties, just like the business media that deal with them.

In reality, the Democratic National Committee (DNC), the Republican National Committee and corporate media are all ships that take on the color and hue of the money poured into it. How else do we explain the DNC changing the rules on how someone can access the debate phase during the competition to benefit billionaire – after the same “process” has selected Senator Cory Booker, Senator Kamala Harris, and former home secretary Julian Castro?

But there is so much more to let billionaires rent our politics.

By spending hundreds of millions of dollars to spread their political message, they gain control of the story, with little other input to inform voters how that can be problematic. Free press – interviews with reporters – who needs it when you can spend hundreds of millions on TV ads to send your own story directly to voters?

An example of this is the recent series of advertisements that Bloomberg has launched that show him that he is physically as close to former President Obama as former Vice President Joe Biden ever was.

Now, if a reporter had in-depth access to Bloomberg during a New Hampshire home party, he or she might ask, “So, Mr. Bloomberg, everyone saw that your ad ran with you and President Obama. Is it not true that as a mayor of New York you spoke out of his efforts to reform Wall Street in the aftermath of the Great Recession that caused several million Americans to lose their homes? “

And then, at the frightening moment of a non-written exchange, the reporter could ask a follow-up question about when Mr. Bloomberg intended to release his taxes publicly, something he refused to do during his twelve years as mayor in New York City.

The media forces who have been preparing for 2020 reporting since the last election, and yet they are fully married to the old sign of the past. The networks have rented locations, blocked rooms, reserved satellite trucks and cover Iowa, New Hampshire, etc., in order and as prescribed by the primary calendar.

Meanwhile, in a parallel universe, in all fifty states in front of his TV, the American politician receives a propaganda feed from Mayor Mike 24 hours a day.

Now that both parties and our corporate news media have been purchased and paid for by the billionaires, we are left to ourselves to unleash a political system that is fully designed to serve only them, while suppressing any attempt to maintain the system that they use. keep suppressing their rule.