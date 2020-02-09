Why controversy could affect the Academy Awards

The award ceremony season in Hollywood comes to an end at the Oscars on Sunday. The war episode “1917” fights for a South Korean thriller for fame, while a series whirls about the lack of minorities on the star-studded nomination list of the night.

A lavish, spiral stage with 40,000 crystals at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles will be the glittering backdrop when the 24 golden statuettes are distributed to Tinseltown’s biggest night.

The front-runner for several prizes, including the best picture, is Sam Mendes ‘1917’, an innovative and personal film from the First World War, which blew up the trophies in the run-up to Sunday.

But the film about two soldiers crossing the no man’s land – filmed to look like a continuous shot – could find itself in a tough fight with a film determined to write its own story.

“Parasite” about a poor South Korean family who has invaded a wealthy household seems to be the best international appearance – but could win a lot more.

“The main awards fall between” Parasite “and” 1917, “Variety editor-in-chief Marc Malkin told AFP. “Either a win would be pretty great.”

The unique best picture voting system, which includes electoral roll films, makes it difficult to predict the race.

But it could also benefit “Parasite”, a film you can’t refuse and whose charismatic director Bong Joon-ho, 50, has achieved cult status at Hollywood’s numerous galas and soirees during the award season.

“Every other film says I liked it, but …” said Malkin. “With” Parasite “it is” I love parasites “. The end.”

He added, “Bong’s enthusiasm and joy are absolutely infectious.”

Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” remains an outdoor shot, while Martin Scorsese’s lavish thriller “The Irishman” seems to have gotten out of the competition.

Kirk and Kobe

The luxury and glamor of the event contrast with the grief that Los Angeles has over the recent deaths of the golden age film legend Kirk Douglas and Oscaraward-winning basketball star Kobe Bryant.

Both titans were added to a hastily revised montage “in memoriam” that honors Hollywood lost this year. Billie Eilish expects moving musical accompaniment.

The Grammy-winning singer, who will soon be staging the new James Bond theme, is one of several top-class musicians on one evening where all five nominated songs will be performed.

Elton John, who was chosen as the winner of “Rocketman” for “I will love myself again” will be seen as well as Cynthia Erivo – the only non-white nominee who also sang the subject against slavery and wrote biography “Harriet “.

No female directors were nominated this year.

“Who will take care of the complete closure …? I can imagine someone would do that, ”said Malkin.

Irish maestro Eimear Noone will be the first woman to conduct the Oscars orchestra, but the diversity among hosts and performers cannot quell the anger over this year’s nominations.

“I wouldn’t call it #OscarsSoWhite, but I would say it’s #OscarsAsUsual,” Deadline Awards columnist Pete Hammond told AFP.

“It looks like the Oscars could have been 30 years ago.”

Not a scenario in which Zellweger and Phoenix do not claim Oscars

The Oscars in the actor categories – usually a subject of painful considerations for industry experts – look sovereign, and the same four stars ensure enthusiastic reviews and prizes throughout the season.

Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger are believed to be way ahead of the competition for the best actor and actress.

Phoenix underwent a remarkable transformation to portray the title comic book villain in “Joker” – just like Zellweger to play the legendary Hollywood diva Judy Garland in “Judy”.

Tinseltown’s favorites, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern, have their fingers on the awards for acting support, for their work as a relaxed stuntman (“Once upon a time in Hollywood”) and as a divorce lawyer (“Marriage Story”).

“I just don’t see where there is scope when it comes to the acting categories,” said Malkin.

The prices for the best screenplay, the best editing and the best visual effects are more competitive. The films range from the Nazi satire “Jojo Rabbit” to the drama “Little Women” to the superhero epic “Avengers: Endgame”.

The ceremony will continue for a second time in a row without a moderator after last year’s numerous great guest moderators drove TV ratings.

The gala begins at 5:00 p.m. in Los Angeles (3:00 a.m. SAST Monday, February 10, 2020). The event will be broadcast on M-Net (DSTV channel 101).

© Agence France-Presse