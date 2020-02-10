WHO leader warns of global outbreaks of Coronavirus

The leader of the World Health Organization (WHO) warned Monday that the coronavirus known as 2019-nCoV can lead to outbreaks around the world.

“Our goal remains control,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press conference attended by CNBC. “We call on all countries to take advantage of the opportunities we have to prevent a larger fire.”

Most cases of the disease outside mainland China are people who have just spent time there or others who have come into contact with them.

But in some countries, the virus has continued to spread, leading to local outbreaks, which is most worrying for Ghebreyesus.

“The detection of this small number of cases may be the spark that becomes a larger fire, but for now it is only a spark,” Ghebreyesus said at the press conference.

The WHO sends shipments of supplies such as medical masks and gloves, as well as tests for the corona virus, to countries around the world in an effort to better arm officials against the viral outbreak, CNBC reports.

While most patients who fall ill experience flu-like symptoms, then recover, nearly 1,000 patients have died from 2019-nCoV in the last month.

