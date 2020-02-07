Whistleblower Doctor who warned of viral outbreak dies

Li Wenliang, the physician from Wuhan, China, who was one of the first to warn others about what was then an upcoming coronavirus outbreak, died early Friday morning of the virus.

Li was admitted to hospital in January with a bad case of 2019-nCoV. This week reports revealed that he had died – an announcement that was immediately challenged by conflicting reports from Chinese officials and Wuhan Central Hospital, who made a bizarre statement saying that doctors were still trying to resuscitate Li who were alleged to was not dead but actually in critical condition.

Now the hospital has finally confirmed that he has actually died.

“Ophthalmologist Li Wenliang from our hospital was unfortunately infected with coronavirus during his work in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic,” reads a statement from the Wuhan Central Hospital. “He died at 2.58 am on February 7 after attempts to resuscitate were unsuccessful.”

Li’s reputation as a whistleblower comes from warnings he shared about the disease that subsequently spread on social media.

He worked in Wuhan when he warned his alumni network for medical schools of a possible outbreak. Li initially thought that the corona virus was SARS, an error that put him in trouble with the Chinese government.

