Which is the best smartphone in the world?

“NOMOPHOBIA“, A term that was coined only to define fear without being your” phone “. Today, smartphones are a commodity that people cannot live without. The gadget world became compact and technology brought new revolutionary ideas. Smaller phones with greater impact – a better way to define them. Phones became “smart” and expensive, but the smart market has never blossomed so strongly.

The market broke out with various smartphone manufacturers and a new smartphone is launched every year. The charm is so deeply rooted that the new cell phones sell like hot rolls, even if they are not significant improvements over their predecessors.

The giants of the telecommunications industry that dominate the world are Apple and Samsung. A wild rage between these giants that trample every other smartphone manufacturer on the field. Some of the immediate followers are Huawei. Oppo. OnePlus and Xiaomi, These are some of the best selling brands of cell phones.

Let’s take a look at the best product from the three best companies in the world.

Apple

Apple is the world’s leading smartphone company with almost 73.8 million sales in the last quarter of 2019. Apple has just declared Samsung the best-selling smartphone in the world. Apple has been lagging behind Samsung for a long time due to the high prices, but its new, cheaper variants brought the company to the top at the end of the year.

Its flagship “iPhone” has brought it to the top. The iPhone is the most popular smartphone in the world and offers new and improved technology with every update. The iPhone recently launched the “11” series, which led the company to new heights of fame. Tim Cook, CEO of Apple Inc., announced that iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max were the top three best-selling iPhones each week in the last quarter of 2019.

iPhone 11 Pro max

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is the best that Apple has to offer. It is the latest variant of the smartphone series that the company produces.

Here are some of the best specs that Apple offers on its latest iPhone.

High quality, matted Apple stainless steel body

Face ID lock

Glass back

Light

8 “to 6.5” premium Apple Multi-Touch Super Retina XDR display

Splash, water and dust resistant

Third generation A13 Bionic Neural Engine Chip

Three cameras 12 megapixels Animoji and Memoji Builder Portrait lighting with six effects 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps Next generation Smart HDR



Better WiFi options

Extended range of SIRI options

Powerful lithium-ion battery 12 hours of video playback

Wide range of sensors barometer Three-axis gyro accelerometer Proximity sensor Ambient light sensor

Lost the headphone jacks

Wide range of accessibility options

Classic apps built into Apple

Dual-SIM

iPhone 11 Pro Max can be “ONLY” yours Rs. 239,999,

Samsung

Samsung has become increasingly popular over the Apple brand. The South Korean technology giant has beaten Apple several times in terms of annual sales. And there is a good reason for its popularity. Samsung is known for producing some of the best smartphones in the world.

Samsung cashes in most of its flagship brands.

Samsung Galaxy Note

Samsung Galaxy S

Samsung dominated the market for most of the past year and was ahead of Apple. The Samsung Company is constantly innovating and launching new products. The best that Samsung has to offer this year is the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Galaxy Note 10+ revolutionized the technology market. The recent technological boom for Samsung brought the company to the top. Samsung claims to have developed an experience that rivals computers and a game console.

Below is a list of the key features of Samsung Galaxy Note 10+.

Gorilla Glass front and back with aluminum housing

Thin, slim design

ledge An option between Single Nano Sim and Double Sim (Nano and Dual Standby)

Two sizes 3 Dynamic capacitive AMOLED touchscreen 8 Dynamic capacitive AMOLED touchscreen

Infinity-O-Ad

Android 10.0

256 GB & 512 GB storage capacity with 12 GB RAM

5g prepared

3 cameras 12 megapixel dual-pixel PDAF 12 megapixel 2x optical zoom 16-megapixel Super Steady Video



Bokeh video

Super fast wired and wireless charging

4300 mAh battery

Photography with multiple cameras

Innovative S-pen

Video with impressive 2160p @ 30fps

sensors Under Display, click Ultrasound Fingerprint accelerometer Gyro meter neighborhood compass barometer Samsung DeX (Desktop Experience Support) ANT + Bixby



Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ costs PKR 189,999,

Huawei

Huawei has become an excellent competitor in the smartphone market. The world can no longer ignore Huawei. The revolutionary smartphones have penetrated the market. Despite the U.S. sanctions on the Chinese telecommunications giant and the unavailability of Google’s Android in its latest flagship smartphones, Huawei is successful in the market.

The path has been rocky for the Huawei brand since Google ended trading it, but the news of the launch of its own operating system (OS) has given it a new lease of life. Huawei P-30 Pro is the best Huawei bran smartphone you can buy for money.

Huawei P-30 Pro

With Huawei P-30 Pro, the brand paid particular attention to this in the “Camera” area. “Rewriting the Photo Rules” is the slogan that greets you when you visit section P-30 pro on the Huawei website.

Below are the best features that Huawei P-30 offers.

Glass (alumino-silicate) front and back

ledge Single-SIM Hybrid Dual Sim (Nano & Dual Standby)

Dust and water repellent

47 ”captivating OLED touchscreen

Android EMUI 10 OS (operating system)

Octa-core chipset

128 GB & 256 GB in 6 GB and 8 GB RAM variant

camera Leica triple camera 40 megapixels 1080p @ 30fps TOF 3D camera



sensors fingerprint accelerometer gyro neighborhood compass color range

Wired and wireless fast charging

The price of Huawei P-30 Pro is Rs. 157,600,